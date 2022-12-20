Rare Moose Spotted in New Mexico Causes Onlooker’s Jaw to ‘Hit the Floor’

Not something you see every day in New Mexico, some bystanders were left in shock when they spotted a rare moose walking around in the southwestern state.

According to The State, a moose was walking around the southern portion of New Mexico. The large animal was considered the first known moose to venture that far south. Those who saw the animal were at the Santa Fe ski resort. They captured a video of it just walking around the road. “That thing’ll kill you,” the driver, identified as Adam Ronan, is heard saying as the moose passed by his vehicle.

Wildlife officials also stated they believe it may have been the same moose that was spotted a couple of months ago in Questa. Another sighting occurred in Mora last month. The Santa Fe ski resort is more than 50 miles from Mora. Darren Vaughan, New Mexico Department of Game and Fish spokesman, spoke about the sighting. “It may not be outside the realm of possibility it is the same one.”

The media outlet further reported that there have been half a dozen confirmed sightings of moose in New Mexico over the past decade. Wildlife officials say that most of them have been younger males that are in search of new habitats and breeding opportunities. It was also reported that females have been spotted in the state. However, there is no indication that moose are becoming established in New Mexico or expected to become established in the future.

Moose Are Protected Game Animals in New Mexico, Making it Illegal to Hunt Them Within the State

Moose are protected game animals in New Mexico. The state does not have an open hunting season for the species. Therefore, it is illegal to hunt them. The wildlife officials said that the moose walking around the Santa Fe ski resort is safe. “It is not in a location where it is causing a threat to public safety,” the officials said. “However, the department reminds residents that moose can be dangerous and should not be approached for any reason.”

Meanwhile, the Santa Fe ski resort mountain manager Jack Dant said, his jaw hit the floor while watching the video. “I have never in a lifetime of skiing up here and 21 years of working up here seen or heard of a moose,” he declared. “He looks stressed; he looks scared, and I think he’s probably headed for the woods.”

Vaughan also said that his department has never recorded a sighing of a moose as far south as Santa Fe. He described the footage of the animal as being “pretty spectacular.”

Vaughn then added that moose that move south from Colorado are usually younger males. “That’s not to say we haven’t seen females,” he explained. “It’s definitely more males than females.”