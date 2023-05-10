Rare orca encounter captured by divers in stunning footage

We’re all at least distantly aware of the wonders under the sea. Few of us, however, are brave enough to venture into the depths to experience the alien world of the ocean in person. Even those who are rarely witness something as magical as an orca pod up close, but divers Reinhard Santoso and Ribka Malise recently received the incomparable honor.

While swimming off the coast of North Sulawesi, Indonesia, the divers assumed their underwater adventure would be much like any other. As they explored, however, they felt the aquatic environment shift.

As Malise explained in an Instagram story, “the usual hustle and bustle of the underwater world was missing.” Suddenly, the strange stillness was explained as a pod of ethereal creatures emerged from the darkness.

To the divers’ delight, the orcas swam within feet of them as they moved gracefully toward the surface. Thankfully for all of us, Santoso and Malise were equipped with a GoPro, which they used to capture the entire awe-inspiring encounter to share with the world.

“Amidst the enchanting world beneath the waves, we discovered a moment of pure magic,” Santoso gushed in the caption.

“Bumping into Orcas during our dive was a surreal experience that words simply cannot do justice. The way they moved with such grace and power was mesmerizing.”

“It’s moments like these that remind us of the magic that lies within the depths of the ocean,” the diver concluded. “The wonder and beauty of the underwater world is truly indescribable.”

Diver believes his orca experience was a first for underwater explorers in the area

Reinhard Santoso and Ribka Malise aren’t just diving partners, they also run a local dive tour agency together called Gorontalo Dive. As such, they’re intimately acquainted with the local diving scene.

As you might expect, the area is popular for divers. Even still, Santoso believes that they were the first to have an up-close encounter with the orca pod. Locals had spotted the animals from shore at least once before. An underwater experience, however, was unheard of until now.

The diver explained that their encounter is likely due to a case of perfect timing. The orcas happened to be migrating through the area on the exact day and time the divers chose to explore the depths.

Orcas carry another, more recognizable name: killer whales. This monicker is misleading, though, as the majestic sea creatures aren’t whales at all. They’re actually part of the dolphin family!

Unlike their smaller relatives, orcas can grow to 30 feet in length, their stately dorsal fins stretching 6 feet skyward.

Individually, orcas are an intimidating sight to behold. And unfortunately for their chosen prey, they rarely travel alone. Instead, they travel in pods, working together to execute flawless hunting techniques allowing them to bring down creatures far larger than themselves.

Despite their talent for hunting, however, there are no records of them using this strength against a human in the wild. Humans don’t match the preferred flavor profile for any sea creature, including sharks.

The difference is that sharks sometimes take a taste without being certain of their prey’s identity. Orcas, on the other hand, know what they like and don’t bother trying anything else. Luckily for us, who wouldn’t stand a chance against a 12,000-pound orca, humans aren’t on that menu.