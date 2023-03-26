‘Once-in-a-Lifetime’ Shark Found Beheaded, Scientists Beg for Return of Its Head

When a shark dubbed a “once-in-a-lifetime” find washed ashore on a UK beach, scientists clamored to collect the deceased animal, hoping to learn more about the elusive species. Before they could get their hands on it, however, an alleged trophy hunter got there first, chopping the rare shark to pieces and disappearing with its head. Now, experts are begging for its return.

The 6-foot predator, believed to be a smalltooth sand tiger shark, washed ashore on a Hampshire beach last week, sparking fascination among sea life experts. The species typically stick to warmer waters – scientists had never seen one so far north.

“Every time we see a whale breaching or a shark washing up, this is like finding a Roman hoard or Viking daggers,” Dr. Ben Garrod, a professor of evolutionary biology, told The Guardian. “The oceans cover 71 or 72% of our planet; however, it’s still incredibly mysterious.”

Within hours, the Zoological Society of London enlisted broadcaster and historian Dan Snow to retrieve the specimen. As Snow explained to BBC, it was a “once-in-a-lifetime” find of an “incredibly valuable shark.”

“Scientists say that no shark of this species, of this scale, has ever washed up on U.K. shores before,” he said.

Scientists Plead for Return of Rare Shark’s Head

Due to a train strike, Snow had to rely on taxis and hitchhiking to reach the beach. When he finally got there, he was horrified to see that the rare shark was missing its head, tail, and fins – all of the parts most vital for research.

The historian immediately took to Twitter to announce his disappointing failure. “The head, tail, and fin were grabbed before I assembled a big enough team to drag it off the beach to the nearest road. We went to secure the shark for science last night. But we were too late,” he said on Twitter.

Knowing that a treasure hunter would be far less likely to admit to taking the rare shark’s appendages if they couldn’t have them back, scientists assured the culprit that they weren’t in trouble. On the contrary, they could have the head and fins back once scientists had a chance to study them.

“Please, please – if you have the head, get in touch,” Snow begged. “The scientists want to have a look at it, and then it’s yours to keep.”

Researchers still got a wealth of useful information from the shark’s torso, but with a species so rare, they’re still holding out hope for the head and teeth.

“The head in particular holds the key to unlocking intricate details of the shark’s life, even from before birth. So we’d welcome news of its whereabouts,” said a spokesperson for The Shark Trust.

“Sighting records like this help shape our knowledge of species distributions,” they continued. “This sighting may have been a vagrant. But, by maintaining records of occasional finds, new patterns may start to emerge, making all records important.”