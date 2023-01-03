Rare Snowy Owl Mysteriously Appears in Southern California Neighborhood on Christmas

Every winter, thousands across the animal kingdom migrate to Southern California to escape the blistering cold up north – gray whales, crows, Canadians… What you don’t often see, however, are those who prefer the ice and snow arriving to enjoy a relatively balmy SoCal Christmas. It’s no wonder, then, that animal enthusiasts have flooded a Southern California neighborhood to catch a glimpse of their rare visitor: a snowy owl.

Typically, snowy owls prefer the Arctic tundra, the coldest of all biomes with temperatures hovering between 0 and 20 degrees F on average. To put that into perspective, the low in Cypress, California on Christmas Day was 46 degrees, not exactly a polar owl’s favorite weather.

Then there’s the simple fact of population. Snowy owl populations are, unfortunately, on the decline, with less than 30,000 left in the entire world. So even if you were to travel to the Arctic tundra, the chances of seeing one would be slim.

As such, residents and visitors alike who were able to see the owl in person and even snap a few photos of the gorgeous bird considered it a true privilege. “I consider it an honor to be able to see the bird,” Rob Young, a staff member with Santa Ana River Wildlife, told CBS News. “Kinda put a feather in my cap, so to speak. No pun intended.”

“It’s like seeing Santa Claus on a beach,” Nancy Caruso, a neighborhood resident, told the New York Times. “Like that out of place, but cool.”

Bird Experts in Disbelief of Snowy Owl Sighting in Southern California

According to Lori Arent, assistant director of the Raptor Center at the College of Veterinary Medicine at UMN, snowy owls do migrate. However, they do so from northern Canada to the midwestern and northeastern United States, not to Southern California. Such an occurrence is considered “extremely rare.”

“It will be interesting to see how long this bird stays,” Arent told the Times. “The question will be: Will this bird be able to find enough food to eat?”

“The most exciting thing for me is that the public is reacting so positively,” added Victor Leipzig, who teaches birding at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, California. “I was there on Tuesday of this week, and there were people from the local neighborhood who were just thrilled and people who had driven from a hundred miles away to see the bird.”

Though everyone agrees that spotting a snowy owl in Southern California is a Christmas miracle, there’s also a great deal of concern for the bird. Not only is it unusually far from its normal migration pattern but it’s also facing the countless dangers of city living.

“The only thing it has to worry about here is there’s a lot more potential damage,” local veterinarian Scott Weldy told CBS. “There are a lot more cars. We have power lines, the windmills. We have tons of things that traumatize flying birds here in Southern California.”

Luckily, however, the owl seems to be doing just fine. “We are pleased to report that the Snowy Owl appears to be doing very well,” the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center reported in a press release. “Staff collected one of its pellets from a rooftop yesterday and examined it. It’s clearly hunting and eating well.”