A snowy owl normally found in the Arctic has been seen in southern California and residents and experts alike are wondering why. The owl, which typically lives only in the Arctic, Canada, and parts of the Northern US, has taken up residence on a rooftop in the Orange County city of Cypress, California.

Bird watchers and residents have been flocking to the area to take a peek at the majestic owl. Vic Leipzig, a birding teacher at Saddleback College, spoke to the Orange County Register about the owl. “It is absolutely unique as a bird observation,” said Leipzig. “It’s a beautiful thing to see. That there were so many people standing there watching this thing was very thrilling to me.”

According to bird experts, it’s possible that the snowy owl arrived in southern California aboard a ship. Additionally, it could have escaped captivity.

All About Snowy Owls: Migration, Camouflage, and Building Nests Out of Lemming Corpses

Snowy owls are true aviary marvels. They’re perfectly camouflaged for their habitat and are exceptionally powerful hunters. They stay in the Arctic and Canada during most winters but are more nomadic in the summertime, depending on the concentrations of prey. Then, they tend to nest near large populations of lemmings. Additionally, their diet may vary, and sometimes they can take down other birds as big as geese.

Occasionally snowy owls will travel farther south than usual in the winter, depending on how abundant their prey is. Maybe not as far as southern California, but it’s possible. Snowy owl migration patterns aren’t widely understood, according to the Audubon Society. They tend to migrate to wherever the largest concentration of prey is.

The Ins and Outs of Building a Nest Out of Lemmings

Possibly the most gruesome yet coolest fact about snowy owls is that, sometimes, they will line their nests with lemming corpses. In good years, when lemmings are abundant, female owls will line their nests with their kills in order to feed their young when they hatch.

Lemming populations spike and crash in a 4-year cycle, according to TheWorld.org, and numbers were at a record high in Nunavut, Canada in 2013. That year, the snowy owls killed so many more lemmings than they could consume because they were so plentiful. They decided to line their nests with the leftovers. The birds ate like royalty that year, which led to larger clutches of eggs and, in turn, a larger owl population in the long run.

That year, there were many more snowy owls in the northern United States than usual. This was great news for researchers who wouldn’t usually have the opportunity to study the owls in the wild. The overabundance of lemmings led to an overabundance of snowy owls, boosting the population.

But, with the Arctic landscape constantly changing, affecting the lemming population, the owl population is impacted as well. Snowy owls will eat just about anything, but they heavily rely on the lemmings. Essentially, fewer lemmings mean fewer snowy owls.