Rare sperm whale spotted off California coast gives ship captain ‘chills’

A group of whale watchers enjoyed a rare experience while navigating the waters near the California coast. With the shores of Orange County still in sight, a sperm whale rose from the depths mere yards from the boat.

As they watched, the whale slowly turned over in the sea, its gargantuan fluke breaking the surface as it launched into a dive.

Nora Reimer, a naturalist and educator with Dana Wharf Whale Watching tours, was among those present for the remarkable sight, which took place on June 8. “Once in a blue moon, you may get to see something you have hoped to see your whole life,” Reimer told CBS. “There it was: a sperm whale!”

Sperm whales are federally listed as an endangered species, making them a rare sight. On top of that, they spend most of their time in deep waters far from shore and will remain underwater for a full hour before resurfacing for air.

As a result, sightings are extremely rare in the area, even for professional whale watchers. In his twenty years working on boats in the area, Thursday’s spectacular sighting was a first for Dana Wharf Captain Steve Burkhalter.

It was so unbelievable, in fact, that the captain initially thought he was looking at a blue whale. He’d half-expected to run into one, given one of the gentle giants was recently spotted just miles from his location.

Looking closer, he noticed the whale’s appearance didn’t match that of the world’s largest animal. And it was in that moment that he realized what he was actually seeing.

“I was like ‘Oh my gosh, this is a sperm whale,'” Burkhalter recalled to OC Register. “I don’t get chills much anymore, but that was pretty awesome. Sperm whales are super rare for this area.”

Sperm whales are the only sea creature capable of swallowing a human

Would a sperm whale ever swallow a human? No, absolutely not. But isn’t it fascinating to know that, technically, they’re the only sea creature that could?

Unlike their filter-feeding relatives, sperm whales have a more ambitious diet of squid, sharks, skates, and fish. And, of course, they have teeth to match. Rather than soft bristles filling their jaws, the species is equipped with 36-40 teeth, each measuring 3-8 inches and weighing as much as 2 pounds.

At an impossibly large 65 feet in length, the deep-diving leviathan has an esophagus large enough to feed on giant squid, which they can and will swallow whole. Scientists don’t have to guess about their capabilities, either. The 46-foot cephalopods have been found inside sperm whale stomachs fully intact.

Humans have nothing to fear, though. First and foremost, whales simply don’t eat humans, nor are they aggressive. Additionally, most will never even see a sperm whale in their lifetime, let alone get close enough to eat.

There are an estimated 300,000 sperm whales distributed throughout the world’s oceans (a far cry from their once-thriving populations). Those left spend a great deal of time at depths exceeding 10,000 feet.

There, they navigate the pitch black of the abyss using echolocation. Registering at an ear-splitting 230 decibels, a sperm whale is capable of producing one of the most powerful sounds on the planet.

To put that into perspective, a jet taking off is around 150 decibels, enough to rupture a human eardrum. With their powerful clicks, sperm whales can communicate over thousands of miles!