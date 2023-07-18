Rat snake breaks into chicken coop, swallows two ceramic eggs

When a hungry rat snake found its way into a Texas chicken coop with two unguarded eggs inside, it thought it hit the jackpot. What it didn’t realize was that the eggs weren’t filled with yolks but hard clay, putting the snake in a life-threatening situation.

For many homeowners, finding a snake inside a backyard chicken coop would sadly mean immediate death for the snake. The Texas homeowners, however, took a far better route. Finding the rat snake in danger, they transported it Austin Wildlife Rescue. There, it received treatment for its bloated, clay-filled belly.

“This rat snake came to us last week after swallowing not 1, but 2 ceramic eggs,” Austin Wildlife Rescue wrote in a subsequent Facebook post. “He must have been quite the hungry fella and ceramic eggs looked mighty delicious. Luckily, the homeowners found him in their chicken coop and brought him to us right away.”

“After a LOT of lubrication and proper sedation, we were able to gently and safely massage the eggs back up the digestive tract and back out of the mouth.”

Rat snakes and other serpents swallow their food whole

No one could blame the snake for getting confused, those ceramic eggs are convincing! The imposters looked like eggs and felt like eggs, so the rat snake assumed they must be eggs.

The problem is that snakes don’t chew their food as a human would, for example. A human would quickly realize the egg wasn’t edible after biting down (let’s just pretend for a moment that we eat eggs shell and all). A snake, meanwhile, swallows its food whole.

With their flexible jaw ligaments in place of the bony hinges found in a human jaw, a snake can easily consume foods larger than its own head.

Even with this ability, a snake has limits. But when it realizes it’s bitten off more than it can chew, it spits the too-large meal back out again. No harm done. Once the meal is fully swallowed, though, it’s a different story.

A snake can regurgitate meals. However, it’s not something they can or want to do with any regularity, as it can be harmful and even deadly. The rattlesnake that recently swallowed a mousetrap, for instance, would almost certainly have died in the process.

Because of the smooth texture and rounded shape of the ceramic eggs, this rat snake might have had better luck. But thanks to the wildlife rescue, it didn’t even have to risk it.

“Ceramic eggs are often used to encourage hens to lay in their nesting boxes,” the rescue said. “But unfortunately, these eggs can be extremely painful and harmful to our snake friends.”

Retaliation isn’t the answer

There’s nothing wrong with using ceramic eggs in a chicken coop. However, they should always be glued down or glued together to prevent incidents such as this from occurring.

No one wants to lose eggs to a hungry rat snake, but retaliation isn’t the answer. Rat snakes are not only harmless to humans but provide top-notch pest control! They protect homes (and chicken coops) from rats, mice, and other pests.

Protecting a chicken coop using hardware cloth or fine mesh can prevent snakes from intruding in the first place. Taking this route, you can keep your eggs safe and redirect rat snakes and other reptiles to munch on rodents rather than unknowingly stealing your food.