Rat snake cuts power to intersection, stops traffic in Virginia

When encountering a malfunctioning traffic light, you likely assume it’s due to a nearby accident or some sort of maintenance issue. What doesn’t immediately come to mind is a rat snake climbing inside the breaker box and causing the light to go haywire. Because why would it?

On Tuesday, however, that exact scenario played out in Prince William County, Virginia. A mischievous rat snake nearly caused some major issues at a busy intersection after slithering into the breaker box controlling the traffic lights.

Somehow, it unintentionally tampered with the wires, cutting power to the lights above. We can assume it was unintentional, at least. The snake could be a criminal mastermind.

Thankfully, the rat snake didn’t cause a pileup in the intersection (it did, however, cause a 45-minute stoppage of traffic).

After a bit of investigating, officials discovered the bizarre cause of the outage and relocated the rascally reptile. Neither the wildlife officials nor the snake were harmed in the incident.

“Crash Investigator Lewton and Animal Control Officer White removed [the snake] unharmed and released it in the area,” Prince William County PD said in a subsequent Facebook post.

Hilariously, users took to the comments to admit this wasn’t the first instance of snake-related electrical damage they had ever seen. “As an electrician, I’ve seen this multiple times,” one user wrote. “Snakes like to hide in electrical panels.”

“We lost our AC unit when a snake short-circuited the unit,” another said.

Rat snakes are (usually) completely harmless

When they’re not causing roadway mayhem, rat snakes are a completely harmless species. Yes, the one above looks a little angry, but that’s just because he’s annoyed to be pulled from his cozy electrical hideaway.

The Eastern rat snake, such as the one found in the breaker box, is the most common snake in Virginia. Despite their somewhat intimidating size of 4 to 6 feet on average, they’re non-venomous and non-confrontational.

The friendly constrictor is so well-known for its gentle demeanor, in fact, that it’s among the most popular choice of pet for beginner snake owners. Unlike more aggressive species such as the rattlesnake, the rat snake will freeze when frightened rather than fight.

When threatened, they release a foul-smelling musk in an effort to deter potential predators. And if that doesn’t work, they will coil up and possibly even snap at their attacker.

In the event of a highly unlikely rat snake bite, you can expect a bit of pain. It is a bite, after all. As they lack front fangs and only have very small teeth, however, it will look and feel more like small scratches than the severe injury a viper or cobra might deliver.