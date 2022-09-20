Rattlesnake Attacks 3 Dogs in South Carolina, Only 2 Survive

On Thursday, a rattlesnake attacked a South Carolina pet owner’s three dogs and sadly one of the canines passed away from the reptile’s venomous bite. The other two dogs are currently on the mend and expected to recover, but wildlife officials are warning locals to be aware of an increased presence during the fall for all poisonous snakes in the state.

On Thursday, pet owner Ally Legrand let her three dogs out like she does any other day. The dogs, Duck, Lucky, and Aron, encountered an aggressive rattlesnake that attacked each of the pups. Local Columbia news outlet WLTX aired a report about Legrand’s dogs on Monday night and warned residents to keep an eye out for their own pets.

“The incident itself is a little, you know, still questionable,” Legrand explained to WLTX in a video call. “When I found them they were just, they were a mess. I don’t know how long they had already been hurt. But you could just see they were extremely swollen, lethargic. Just in dire distress.”

The South Carolina woman knows the three dogs had a face-off with at least one rattlesnake on her property. After days of treatment, two of her dogs are finally home and recovering. However, one of the animals died from the rattlesnake attack.

“We lost one unfortunately,” Legrand said in the interview. “And now that my other two dogs are healing, the tenacity of these bites is bad. My beagle got bit four times. We can see four bites. It just seems unusual that a snake would be that ferocious.”

Wildlife Officials Warn of Increased Rattlesnake Attacks in the Fall

WLTX reported that this is a busy time of year where poisonous snakes are more active than usual. It’s breeding season and South Carolina’s six native poisonous snakes, including copperheads and timber rattlesnakes, are out and about much more. The news station spoke with South Carolina Wildlife Federation’s Jay Keck about the incident.

“In the spring and the fall, they are breeding,” Keck said to WLTX. “So they are way more active now than they are during the winter or the summer. So spring and fall are their busiest times of year.”

Following the rattlesnake attack, Ally Legrand is focused on nursing her surviving two dogs back to health.

“I actually picked my dog up yesterday, so both of my boys are now back at home,” she said.

As the report continued, WLTX news anchor Kayland Hagwood shared that South Carolina residents should be mindful while gardening or in high grass. Especially since more snakes are out at this time of year. She said the CDC recommends that if you encounter any snake, don’t try to trap it or pick it up. Instead, slowly back away from the reptiles.

The health agency added that if you or your pet do get bit by a snake, you should seek medical attention right away. Also, you should try to keep yourself or your pet as still as possible to slow the spread of the venom. Signs of a poisonous snake bite can include swelling, labored breathing, severe pain, nausea, and numbness in the limbs.