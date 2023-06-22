Rattlesnake found camouflaged on walkway near popular swimming area

With summer officially here, it’s more important than ever to watch your step when enjoying the great outdoors – a lesson swimmers in Idaho came close to learning the hard way when a rattlesnake perfectly camouflaged itself against the ground near a popular swimming area.

The venomous snake made itself at home among the rocks near a boat dock at Robey Creek in Boise. Countless swimmers stepped within inches of the rattler without realizing it was there until someone eventually spotted it, reporting the reptile to local authorities.

Following the relocation, Boise County Sheriff’s Office shared the incident on Facebook, showing just how easy it was to step past the snake without noticing it was there.

As you can see, the tan rocks covering the ground under the boat dock and near the walkway are almost identical in color to the rattlesnake. Without looking closely – and who really does when walking from a parking lot to their favorite swimming hole – you would never see it.

“Some swimmers were stepping over this little guy without having any idea they were a bit close to danger. A reminder to be aware of your surroundings and educate yourselves and your families on the different types of wildlife in Idaho,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Idaho is home to 12 native species of snakes, ten nonvenomous and two venomous. Both venomous species are rattlesnakes: the prairie and the Pacific. Based on the location, this was almost certainly a Pacific rattler.

Rattlesnakes use camouflage in multiple ways

The benefits of a rattlesnake’s flawless camouflage are twofold. First, it gives the snake the ability to hide from predators extremely effectively.

Though rattlers are predators themselves, they’re far from the top of the food chain. Eagles, hawks, coyotes, bobcats, roadrunners, and even other snakes all see venomous rattlesnakes as a source of food. Almost all of these, by the way, are found in Idaho.

By lying perfectly still among rocks, leaves, and other earth-toned surroundings, a rattlesnake can evade a hungry eagle, for instance, who will likely overlook the snake in its hunt for food.

The second benefit of the rattler’s camouflage is that it works in the reverse as well. By blending in with the background, a prey animal might not notice the hungry snake in its midst. When the animal unknowingly gets within striking distance, the rattler has an easy meal.

Now, does this mean rattlesnakes lurk on hiking trails and near swimming holes waiting for an unsuspecting human to step a little too close? Absolutely not.

In the eyes of a rattlesnake, humans fall firmly within the first category, meaning they always see us as predators, not prey. The animals they hope to catch off guard with their camouflage include mice, chipmunks, squirrels, birds, lizards, and frogs.

Watch your step, especially in summer

Disappointingly, many of the comments under the Boise police’s post called for the death of the snake. Some went as far as to say venomous snakes serve no purpose. Statements like these come from a place of understandable fear but couldn’t be further from the truth.

Snakes, even the nonvenomous variety, are often seen as cold-blooded killers. And while they are, in fact, cold-blooded, they aren’t ruthless murderers.

There’s a reason the majority of snake bites occur on the hands, feet, and ankles. Bites are always the result of a snake attempting to defend itself, whether that means accidental trampling or intentional handling.

Obviously, snakes, especially venomous species such as rattlesnakes, should never be approached. Never attempt to touch, move, or harass them in any way.

Avoiding accidental trampling is tougher, but definitely not impossible. Be mindful of where you’re stepping anytime you’re outside but especially when wearing sandals or walking barefoot.

Additionally, keep your ears open. If you hear a clattering or rattling sound, stop walking and search your surroundings for the snake. Give the snake a wide berth and keep moving.

Like most animals, snakes can be a danger to humans. That doesn’t mean, however, that they should be eradicated.

Rattlesnakes and other snake species play a vital role in their ecosystems by keeping prey populations under control. Without them, we would be overrun by rodents. Predators that feed on snakes would also suffer without their main food source.

Maintaining balance requires healthy populations of both predators and prey, including rattlesnakes.