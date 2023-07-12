Rattlesnake receives life-saving surgery after swallowing mousetrap

Large, fast, and venomous, rattlesnakes inspire fear and unease in many. And, when harassed, they absolutely can be dangerous. However, they also play a vital role in the ecosystem: like other snakes, they keep rodent populations under control.

But what happens when nature’s pest control comes up against man-made pest control? Well, in this case, emergency surgery happens.

When a prairie rattlesnake in New Mexico came across a dead mouse, it thought it stumbled upon an easy meal. What the hungry serpent didn’t understand was that the mouse was dead because it fell victim to a mousetrap…to which it was still firmly attached.

Rather than passing the meal by in favor of less life-threatening prey, the rattlesnake swallowed the mousetrap right along with the mouse.

While an impressive showcase of a snake’s ability to swallow large prey, a rectangular hunk of metal and wood isn’t exactly digestible material. Lucky for the snake, reptile wrangler Tom Wyant found it, bringing it to Cottonwood Rehab in hopes of helping the predator out of its odd predicament.

“When you think you have seen it all,” Cottonwood Rehab wrote in a Facebook post. “Got to work with Tom Wyant, a four star snake wrangler, to save this rattlesnake from its stupidity. He caught the mouse but did not realize it was still attached to the mouse trap. Thank you to everyone that helped walk me through this. At this point a success!!!!!!”

In a series of photos, the veterinarian first shows the snake with an enormous rectangular bulge in its stomach. The next shows the freshly stitched snake next to the mousetrap, illustrating just how much wider the trap is than the rattler. And finally, the rattlesnake appears to be resting peacefully at the facility after its ordeal.

How long had the mousetrap been in the rattlesnake’s belly?

It’s unclear how long the snake slithered along with a mousetrap lodged in its belly. It’s likely, however, that it had been no longer than a day or two.

Unlike humans, who eat several times a day without noticing a serious dip in energy (except after a huge meal like Thanksgiving dinner), rattlesnakes eat only once every 2 weeks or so.

Because they swallow their food whole, each meal demands an enormous amount of energy and takes days to digest fully. The mouse was still relatively intact when pulled from the snake’s belly, meaning the digestion process had barely begun.

Obviously, the rattlesnake had no difficulty whatsoever swallowing the mousetrap. This is because snakes don’t have hinged jaws. Instead, their jaws are connected by stretchy ligaments, allowing them to swallow prey larger than their head. A particularly ambitious snake can devour prey larger than its whole body.

That said, a snake’s stomach isn’t a bottomless pit, nor can its mouth open infinitely wide. Even with their talent for consuming massive prey, there’s a limit on what snakes can safely eat.

Typically, when a snake realizes the prey it’s attempting to swallow is too large for safety, it will spit it back out. But this phenomenon, known as regurgitation, is exceedingly rare. While possible, it’s far from healthy and can even be deadly.

Because of the size, shape, and texture of the mousetrap, the rattlesnake likely would have died in the attempt to send it back up through its mouth. It’s possible that it caused internal damage on the way down as well, but with the help of the staff at Cottonwood Rehab, it will hopefully make a full recovery – and stick to eating trap-free rodents in the future.