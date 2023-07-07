Rattlesnakes feel less stressed with ‘friends,’ study shows

Snakes, particularly the venomous variety, have a terrible reputation. They’re viewed as cold-blooded killers, deadly animals lacking feelings and friendship. A new study, however, proved this is nothing more than a misconception. Just like countless other species (including humans) rattlesnakes find comfort in friends.

The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Ethology, focused on Southern Pacific rattlesnakes. In their research, scientists discovered that snakes who underwent stressful situations with a companion remained calmer than those who endured the same stress alone.

To make these findings even more interesting, they mark the first peer-reviewed documentation of social buffering among reptiles.

Social buffering is something we experience often, likely without fully acknowledging it’s happening. It’s the phenomenon by which the presence of a companion can reduce or eliminate stress. In other words, dealing with stress is far easier with a friend by your side.

“Snakes and reptiles are really interesting because I think they’re often overlooked in their behavior,” lead study author Chelsea Martin told CNN.

“People are often really afraid of snakes … (but) they’re not so different from us. They have moms that take care of their children. They’re able to reduce their stress when they’re together. That’s something that we as humans do, too.”

To conduct their experiment, researchers caught 25 southern Pacific rattlesnakes from the wild. They then studied the impact of stress on each snake when placed in a bucket with a control object, such as a length of rope, and again with a same-sex companion. To do so, they monitored the snakes’ heart rates via electrodes placed on their bodies.

After introducing the stressor – shaking the bucket – they found that the heart rates of the snakes with a live companion returned to normal far faster than those alone or with an inanimate object.

Rattlesnakes and other serpents aren’t as solitary as we thought

Rattlesnakes and other serpents have long been considered relatively solitary animals. Recent studies, however, are demonstrating that they’re far more social than previously thought.

Aside from mating, some species hibernate and bask together, and some have even been documented forming “friendships” with other serpents.

Now, are these friendships anything like those between humans? No. Unlike mammals, snakes don’t feel affection. They do, however, feel trust and can absolutely develop bonds amongst themselves or even with their owners, when it comes to pet snakes.

In addition to giving a fascinating look into rattlesnake “friendships,” researchers hope their work will also help to shift the public’s perception of snakes as a whole. Snakes and other reptiles are animals like any other, not mindless hunting machines.

“Our results provide insights into social behavior patterns of snakes,” Martin said. “But it might also improve rattlesnakes’ image. In the public eye, they are often maligned. Our findings could help to change that.”

Snakes don’t happily wag their tails. They don’t have soft fur or endearing facial expressions. But just because they’re more difficult to read than a dog or cat doesn’t mean they deserve hostility.

“When people start to see that they’re more similar to us, and that they maybe have more complex things that are going on with them — then that might change their perception,” Martin said.

“And that’s the goal. So again, you know, knowing that ‘Hey, humans socially buffer and so do snakes,’ or ‘Hey, female rattlesnakes take care of their babies’ — it might make people say that, well, we’re not that different from them. It might make them a little friendlier and less fearful.”