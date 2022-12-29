A Real Life ‘Yellowstone’ is Playing Out in Tennessee as City Battles 7-Generation Family For Their Land

When the Ligons first settled their Wilson County land in 1789, “There were no roads, just Indian paths and buffalo trails,” offers Bill Ligon. “And this land has been farmed ever since.” It’s a line straight out of Yellowstone. Or it would be if it weren’t happening to a real Tennessee family.

Bill is “the sixth generation to continue the farming,” as he tells local WKRN. His son, Andy Ligon, is the seventh. When you replace the Ligon name with Dutton, or Tennessee with Montana, their story is a familiar one to Yellowstone fans. And those similarities only become stronger once you realize what they’re up against.

A new proposal from the city of Mt. Juliet (a mixture of rural land and high-end shopping malls roughly 20 minutes east of downtown Nashville), plans to “alleviate traffic” on Mt. Juliet Road by running a causeway straight through their farm.

The Ligons’ land is far from the first to face such a fate, which is what makes Yellowstone so powerful. Theirs are the stories of how America built cities on top of towns on top of ranches on top of Indigenous lands – all while essential ranchers and farmers fight to keep the land that allows them to feed the rest of the country. And Bill Ligon now faces the reality John Dutton (Kevin Costner) so feverishly fights on television’s top show.

‘It just rips your heart out of your soul is what it does’

“Hearing that there’s a possibility of a bypass to run right down the middle of our fields and that would make a huge impact on our farm, where we may not be able to farm for much longer if that happens, it’s truly disheartening. It just rips your heart out of your soul is what it does,” Bill says of the proposal; all of which would sound right at home coming from Costner’s lips as the Duttons continue to battle Market Equities’ plans to build an airport in the middle of the Yellowstone.

His son, Andy, wholeheartedly agrees. As Tate (Brecken Merrill) is to the Duttons of Yellowstone, Andy is the seventh generation of Ligon to farm their land. And if Mt. Juliet secures their Wester Connector Project, as its called, they’ll run that bypass straight through the middle of the Ligons’ hayfield.

It goes without saying how crucial hayfields are to farmers and ranchers, as the hay they produce feeds the livestock. Oftentimes a field of Ligon-size feeds neighbors’ livestock, too, as our country continues to face hay shortages amidst historic droughts. This isn’t a new problem, either. In fact, it’s the central plot of Yellowstone prequel 1923 as Harrison Ford’s ancestral Dutton moves all of his neighbors’ cattle onto the high slopes of his ranch to keep them from starving. Which only furthers how long this has been a part of the rural American’s way of life.

‘Everyone’s watching Yellowstone. And once they catch wind of what the city of Mt. Juliet is proposing to do to the Ligons, they will care.’

The Ligons even have the Duttons beat in how long they’ve shepherded their land – by almost a century, in fact. Bill Ligon says his first ancestor to settle the land arrived to it in 1789. In the Yellowstone franchise, pioneering Dutton, James (Tim McGraw), didn’t settle their Montana land until 1883, which is also the title of the prequel series telling this journey. Moreover, 1883 also revealed that James and his Dutton family originally hailed from Tennessee.

Tim McGraw as James Dutton in 1883, Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton in 1923, Kevin Costner as John Dutton in Yellowstone. (Photo credits: Paramount Plus Press, Paramount Network Press, Viacom)

The plight of the Ligons solidifies the importance – and power – of such reality-based fiction. People are watching Yellowstone. Everyone‘s watching Yellowstone. And once they catch wind of what the city of Mt. Juliet is proposing to do to the Ligons, they will care.

How You Can Help

Currently, Mt. Juliet’s Western Connector Project is in the public comment phase, WKRN reports. So the Ligons are asking the community to fill out comment forms asking the city to not use their farm for traffic relief.

The Western Connector Project is in the public comment phase, and the Ligons are asking the community to fill out a comment form. They hope the city will opt for an area outside of their farm to use for traffic relief. To do so yourself, click here. Public comment cards are due before or on December 29. And you can bet Nashville, TN-based Outsider will be supporting alongside – especially this Nashville native.

Hopefully the rest of their community will show in kind, as Bill and Andy Ligon are deeply involved in Wilson Co. Together, they’ve hosted events such as Farm Fest (which over 1,000 people attended) on their land. And they hope to continue to educate fellow Tennesseans on agriculture and family farming (as opposed to factory farming).

“We’re trying to help bridge the gap from where so many people are so far removed from the farm that not as many people understand what agriculture does for everybody, not just farmers, it’s a huge impact,” Andy adds.

Mt. Juliet is Already Wary of Confiscating Ligon’s ‘Yellowstone’-Esque Land

Oddly, there is semi-good news courtesy of an unlikely source. When pressed for comment by WKRN, Mt. Juliet Public Information Officer Justin Beasley had the following to say:

“We don’t want to affect anybody’s lifestyle, of course… We do want to reiterate that no decision has been made, still very early in the process.”

This, however, only followed after Beasley stressed that “More and more people not only moving to the city of Mt. Juliet, but people commuting through and to and from, so that’s up to us to figure out. We want to make life easier for our residents and that’s exactly what we’re trying to do here.”

Which, to this fellow rural Tennessean, sounds a whole lot more like Mt. Juliet is looking to funnel more shoppers into their city than they are looking to accommodate residents (see: the Ligon family).

Beasley also stresses that the Ligons would receive “market value” or more for their land. But just like John Dutton, Bill Ligon simply isn’t interested in selling off his family legacy.

“We don’t have to have gigantic amounts of money to survive like everybody else does. We just want to be able to keep farming and for it to continue on generation after generation.”

To help the Ligons, first view the Western Connector Project here. If you’d like to fill out a comment card, you can do so at the same link on or before December 29, 2022.