Realtree’s Tyler Jordan Bags Monster Buck with ’25-Inch Spread’

When you’ve introduced as many deer to bullets and arrows as Realtree’s Tyler Jordan then it takes a really damn big buck to be your biggest anything. This absolute bruiser he just dropped in Louisiana just might be the widest-racked buck he’s ever shot though. Decked out with some gear from Bushnell optics and his customary Realtree camouflage, Jordan showed off pictures of the absolutely massive 12-pointer on social media. The buck measured up with 181 3/8 inches of antler and a whopping 25-inch spread between its main beams.

Tyler Jordan has grown into the face of one the biggest companies in the hunting industry. His father is the legendary Bill Jordan, who founded Realtree in 1986. Since then, the Realtree brand has grown into a gear and media empire that pretty much every outdoorsman and woman in America recognizes. Tyler Jordan is currently the host of Realtree Roadtrips, one of the very best hunting shows on television. The program regularly features appearances from pro athletes and country music stars on adventures with Jordan.

According to the caption of the post, a video of the hunt should be available online soon. Jordan also provided some additional context for the hunt. It took place at Honey Brake, one of the premier duck and deer hunting destinations in the world. The rut-crazed buck was bird-dogging a doe when he dropped it from about 50 yards with a Franchi .308 rifle.

Tyler’s Dad Bill Jordan Helped Revolutionize The Hunting Industry

Tyler Jordan is the son of a legendary hunter and businessman Bill Jordan. Few people have helped revolutionize the outdoor industry as much as the elder Jordan. Bill’s first foray into the outdoor industry was in 1983 when he founded Spartan Archery Products in the backroom of his dad’s boat dealership in Columbus, Georgia. Although it was his hand-drawn camo pattern that later launched his multi-million-dollar enterprise.

In 1986, Jordan was using colored pencils and a pad of paper to sketch the bark on a giant oak tree in his parent’s front yard. He then began to layer doodles of twigs and leaves over the vertical bark background. The result was a three-dimensional-looking pattern that was distinct from any other camo on the market at the time. Prior to companies like Realtree blossoming, most hunting was done in army surplus camouflage.

Bill Jordan worked with local mills to ultimately turn the camo pattern he drew into a full set of camouflage hunting gear. After some serious trial and error, he finally got his product dialed in. Though he didn’t have the resources to launch a full-fledged apparel manufacturer at the time, the unique camo pattern caught the attention of big-time retailers like Bass Pro Shops and Wal-Mart. Jordan then licensed the camo pattern itself instead of the products. That allowed him to outsource production of the gear and equipment to other manufacturers interested in using his camo pattern.

With that, the term “brand camo” was invented and the rest is history. Realtree no includes dozens of different camo patterns that help hunters blend into whatever environment they might be hunting. The Realtree brand also includes fishing apparel now too. The Ole Miss Rebels also rocked some absolutely incredible football helmets with a Realtree pattern on them this past season too. Some NASCAR drivers have also driven race cars completely covered in Realtree camo patterns too. The brand was also one of the primary sponsors of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt. The infamous #3 even once appeared in an epic TV commercial for Realtree alongside Bill Jordan too.

In The Early 1990s, Bill Jordan Launched Realtree Outdoors On National Television

Bill Jordan’s impact on the outdoor industry goes well beyond just his camouflage patterns though. He also helped shape the hunting-focus media industry too. In 1992, Jordan began production of Realtree Outdoors. Hunting had never really been televised prior to that, so to launch a nationally televised hunting show was a tremendous accomplishment. The show initially aired on The Nashville Network (TNN). It currently airs on The Outdoor Channel. It also had a very successful run on ESPN2 back in the day.

Having played a major part in essentially inventing modern camouflage and kickstarting the concept of hunting television, it’s safe to Bill Jordan’s legacy will live on forever. It’s encouraging to see his son Tyler already continuing that legacy in a big way.