Reason for Mysterious Ground-Rattling Booms in New Jersey Potentially Revealed

New Jersey residents have been reporting some very unusual “booms” occurring outdoors recently. Many of these shocking sounds are loud and strong enough to shake the ground beneath residents’ feet. Now, the New Jersey residents who have been confused about the source of these strange happenings are getting some answers.

According to reports, these unusual bangs plaguing the area during certain times of the day are likely caused by some military testing. Supersonic testing, to be exact, notes Navy officials. It’s a flight path that gives a big blast for Jersey residents – despite the fact they aren’t having a blast listening to the wild sounds.

New Jersey Residents Describe The Unusual Sounds And the Accompanying Shakes As Strange, Earthquake Like Vibrations

According to New Jersey residents, these bizarre events brought with them loud sounds and vibrations that some describe as being “earthquake-like.”

The bulk of the vibrations was felt early last week in New Jersey’s southernmost areas. The timing of these, officials are saying, coincides with a military branch experiment. This experiment, notes nj.com, centers around an ultra-high-speed aircraft flying near the southern Jersey shore.

According to the updates, officials at the area Naval Air Station, Patuxent River which is located in Maryland were operating these tests. The reports are noting that officials were “executing supersonic test points” in the area. Primarily above the Atlantic Ocean in sections located around three miles off the coastline of the Garden State.

This Aircraft Moves Faster Than The Speed Of Sound And Was Flown In The “Test Track” Area

The test features Navy pilots flying these astounding aircraft in an airspace above New Jersey that is the “Test Track” a Navy rep explains. The aircraft tested on this track recently, move faster than the speed of sound. The sonic-like “booms” described by New Jersey residents are very likely what triggered the unusual – and unsettling – earthquake-like ground shakes. This is a very likely scenario to explain the experience. Especially on top of the fact that nothing detected seismic activities in the area.

As many as 35 New Jersey residents, most of whom were around Cape May, Cumberland, and Ocean counties reported the strange events on volcanodiscovery.com an earthquake tracking website. Others, however, went straight to social media to describe the events. One commenter exclaims “What IS GOING ON?”

Elsewhere, one Facebook post notes that there have been reports of “houses shaking and windows rattling” in the area.

“This is happening all over,” the post continues noting that the phenomena include flashing lights. “The question is: Is there something natural going on that connects it all?”

A representative for the US Navy explains that residents near these test sites don’t usually hear or feel these sonic booms. However, the weather conditions and “details of the test flight” can change this.