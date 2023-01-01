receding-mississippi-river-is-uncovering-rare-fossils-from-the-ice-age

Recently, fossil hunters have discovered two specimens of a rare ice age species thanks to the exposed sandbars in the Mississippi River. On October 26, Wiley Prewitt stumbled upon an unprecedented discovery while perusing a newly exposed area. It was a colossal tooth embedded in the sand. After further examination, he found out that it belonged to a giant American lion. This is a species long gone for 11,000 years.

“I knew immediately just by the shape of the teeth that it was a carnivore fossil. Of course, I did not know that it was (an American) lion. We all know about those, but you never dream that you’re going to find one,” Prewitt told CNN. “I just couldn’t believe it. It was hitting the fossil lottery. ” Images of the fossils were shared on Twitter.

DYK that lions once roamed the Mississippi Delta? Drought-stricken river yielded unique tooth and jaw from American lion, extinct for 11,000 years. #FossilFriday https://t.co/scZLBXMzD2 — D&P (@DandPLorton) December 24, 2022

The American lion, known to science as the Panthera atrox or “fearsome panther,” was an impressive beast that once roamed North America during the last ice age. According to the National Park Service, this species of cat stood 4 feet tall. It measured 5-8 feet in length – a whopping 25% bigger than today’s African lions. Average weight was estimated between 500-800 pounds but some specimens have been said to exceed 1,000 pounds.

Carnivore fossils are difficult to obtain, according to experts

Just three days after Prewitt’s remarkable discovery, the Mississippi Fossil and Artifact Symposium & Exhibition hosted a presentation centered around long-buried American lion fossils. When Prewitt brought the fossil to experts, he had no idea of how significant his discovery would be in enriching our knowledge about Mississippi’s history.

George Phillips is the curator of paleontology at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science and was at the event. “When (Prewitt) whipped out that anterior portion of a lion jaw, I knew right away what it was,” explained Phillips. “Who would have thought in a million years that another lion fossil would show up, considering that they’re rare, at an event (in) which the theme was the American lion?”

Phillips reported that although the fossil was incomplete, it still possessed characteristics that enabled him to easily recognize the specimen. He noted a sizeable gap between its canine and premolar teeth; an attribute exclusive to American lions. Upon examining fossils from similar species at the event, Phillips declared with certainty that he had stumbled upon yet another relic belonging to this majestic animal.

Just one week after an astonishing discovery, a nearby wildlife officer obtained a massive American lion femur from the riverbed. Subsequently, another fossil of this rare species was added to the museum’s collection, according to Phillips. Phillips shared that carnivore fossils are much more difficult to discover than their preys’. He deemed the discovery of two American lion bones within a week as “incredibly rare.”