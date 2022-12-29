Record High Tide in Washington Leads to Jellyfish Stranded in Streets

Earlier this week, a record high tide hit Olympia, Washington. The water from Puget Sound seeped onto the streets and caused major damage along the way. Businesses flooded, cars were submerged, and jellyfish were carried all the way from the sound to the city streets.

Unlike their fellow sea creatures, jellies float with the current rather than expend energy to swim actively (though they can swim). Because of this, they’re often carried closer to shore as the tide rises and back to sea as it falls. During stormy weather, jellyfish can be carried even further inward, sometimes resulting in beached jellies.

Unfortunately, due to jellyfish’s composition (95 percent water), they’re even more susceptible to dry air than other fish. Once a jellyfish is stranded on land, it dies relatively quickly if it isn’t returned to the sea. But one Washington woman fought back against the power of the high tide. Rather than allow them to die, she carefully carried the jellies from their gravelly graves to a nearby dock where the receding water would carry them safely back to Puget Sound.

Washington Locals Shocked by Unusually High Tide

The exceptionally high tide that submerged Olympia, Washington, is actually a regular phenomenon known as a king tide. They happen once or twice a year, and coastal locals know to expect them. Though much higher than a typical high tide, king tides don’t typically cause flooding.

This time, however, the barometric pressure bottomed out as the water rose, leading to an even higher tide – something Washington residents weren’t prepared for. On Tuesday, December 27, Olympia experienced a high tide of 18.4 feet, the highest on record and several feet higher than expected.

The city made sandbag materials available for business owners across Washington, anticipating the high tide. The amount of water flowing into the city was overwhelming, however, and even the sandbags couldn’t stop the flooding completely. “We were hit pretty good this morning,” Janell Rodriguez, an Olympia local, told KOMO. “If the rains keep going on tonight, it’s going to be worse tomorrow and the next day.”

Eric Christensen, the Water Resources Director for the Olympia Public Works Department, couldn’t believe what he was seeing as the water rose through the streets. “This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” he said. “It’s the highest tide Olympia’s seen I believe on record. The tide came in at 18.4 feet and it was expected to be 16.6.”