reindeer-population-gets-endangered-species-status-ahead-of-christmas

We have just one week left until Christmas day, however, while this month is usually a time for celebrating, one wild symbol of the season has recently been assigned endangered species status. The reindeer, iconic in books and films throughout history during the holidays, faces both environmental and human threats which have prompted the new ruling.

The Center for Biological Diversity said in a report that the United States Fish and Wildlife Service declared the Dolphin and Union caribou of the continent, also known as reindeer, an endangered species, officially listing them under the Endangered Species Act. These efforts come as reindeer face threats from climate change and hunting pressure primarily.

Per their report, this listing protects reindeer from trade in the U.S. These efforts are especially important as climate change has rapidly contributed to the decline of this particular animal population. As the global climate continues to warm, ice sheets that are necessary for reindeer migration have drastically thinned, with multitudes of these magnificent creatures falling through the weak ice.

Wildlife Experts Speak Out About Climate Crisis’s Impact on Wildlife

Diane DuBois, a staff scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity, spoke out about the current state of the Dolphin-Union reindeer population.

She said, “It’s deeply saddening that our failure to address the climate crisis and other threats has caused these animals to suffer such a drastic decline. Thankfully, protection under the Endangered Species Act gives Santa’s famous helpers a much-needed lifeline.”

Originally, the organization’s news release states reindeer were to be listed only as threatened. However, data from the non-profit proving the reindeer population has significantly dropped by 75% in just four years earned them placement alongside the globe’s litany of endangered species.

With the official ruling now public, DuBois concluded, “I’m grateful that Service acknowledged Dolphin and Union caribou are at risk of extinction and gave the population the Endangered Species Act’s strongest protections.” She further spoke about her hopes regarding the Service’s work amid the current climate crisis as a way to more dependably protect “Santa’s helpers.”

Observatory Captures Stunning Footage of Reindeer Beneath Northern Lights

As if you needed another reason to remember why it’s so important to protect these beautiful creatures, the Aurora Borealis Observatory in Norway recently captured stunning footage of a single reindeer standing beneath the glow of the Northern Lights. Check out the colorful scene below.

Is this what the North Pole looks like? 😯



pic.twitter.com/ynIdqPxbCD — Outsider (@outsider) December 7, 2022

The video, which has seen more than 2 million views so far, gives us an up-close view of this majestic cousin of the white-tailed deer. White and brown fur blend together in a coloring unique to this breed of caribou as a tangle of massive antlers crown its regal head.

Green and white light, created by Earth’s magnetic field, light up the sky overhead. Outsider wrote in the caption, “Is this what the North Pole looks like?” and with Christmas right around the corner, we sure hope so.