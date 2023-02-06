The wild turkey is an American icon. Back in the 1970s, wild turkey populations in our country were discouragingly low. Historical estimates indicate that only about 1.3 million of the birds inhabited the nation back then. Today that number is now estimated to be at an all-time high, with damn near 7 million turkeys in America these days. The remarkable recovery of America’s wild turkeys can be attributed to two things. Good sound science and widespread support for conservation efforts led by turkey hunters. Both those initiatives were spearheaded in major part by the National Wild Turkey Federation.

NWTF has historically invested more than half a billion dollars into growing wild turkey numbers through research projects, conserving wildlife habitats, and promoting turkey hunting. That portfolio of accomplishments includes more than 22 million acres conserved or enhanced. It also includes more than 700,000 acres newly opened up for hunting. From an advocacy standpoint, that means involvement with more than 200 individual government regulations and policies.

Turkeys Made One Of The Biggest Comebacks In Conservation History

According to The Audubon Society, turkeys were an important part of the diet and culture of Native American tribes throughout much of the eastern United States. Back then, turkeys had not yet expanded their presence to the western reaches of the continent. By the mid-1800s, the ongoing development of the American frontier had greatly reduced forest cover. Meanwhile unregulated hunting meant the birds were being shot at an unsustainable pace.

By the 1930s and 1940s turkey populations had plummeted to roughly 90% less than they were when the frontier first started being settled. By the 1950s turkey hunting had been banned in most places. Simultaneously, wildlife agencies and state governments started proactively trying to help turkeys recover. The country’s remnant turkey populations had started to become condensed in the areas they still lived. So scientists started using giant cast nets to capture some of the birds and moved them to other areas that lacked birds.

By the 1970s, wild turkey populations were starting to make a strong enough recovery that hunting started to resume in certain areas under certain circumstances. Today, wild turkeys can be found in 49 states and parts of Mexico and Canada. The only state without wild turkeys is Alaska where the weather makes it pretty much impossible for the species to thrive.

Wild Turkey Management And Conservation Efforts Are Ongoing

In order to best monitor ongoing turkey conservation efforts, management plans were split up into what’s known as America’s Big 6 of Wildlife Conservation. That initiative is led by NWTF, which identified 6 regions across the country with similar ecosystems and conservation issues. Then 6 areas of concern were established to help identify the most urgent needs and better monitor conservation objectives. This revolutionary strategy meant conservation efforts could better focus limited funding and staff on the top-priority conservation needs within each region. The improved system no longer focuses on individual areas but instead strives to impact the overall sustainability of species and habitats across large landscapes.

The Big 6 Focal Areas Include More Than 738 Million Acres

The Major Conservation Needs Within Those Areas