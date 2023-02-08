Remember When Elon Musk Shot a Tesla Into Space? Here’s Where It Is Now

Five years ago, SpaceX test-launched the Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time. In the February 6, 2018, launch, Elon Musk sent his personal red Tesla Roadster into space, the sports car still floating among the stars to this day. But where exactly is it?

Well, at the time of its anniversary (Monday, Feb 6, 2023), data estimated by the tracking website Where is Roadster indicated that it was around 203 million miles from Earth, having just completed three and a quarter loops around the Sun.

Since 2018, the cherry-colored Tesla has logged more than 2.5 billion miles in space. For the most part, it’s given a wide berth to other space objects. In 2020, however, it came (reasonably) close to Mars. It passed within 5 million miles of the red planet, roughly 20 times the distance between Earth and our Moon.

Keep in mind, however, that the Tesla tracking site is only so useful in the limitless vacuum of space. In all likelihood, the Tesla – and its mannequin pilot, Starman – has seen better days. The dangers of space are many, especially for a vehicle designed for earthbound travel with an inanimate pilot.

What Space Dangers Plague the Tesla?

First of all, it’s highly possible the sports car has been destroyed (or at least severely damaged) by a meteoroid. If the car has somehow managed to avoid hurtling space rocks, it’s still spent the last five years exposed to extreme radiation, which no amount of expert maneuvering from Starman can overcome.

Earthlings (and their vehicles) are protected from the deadly radiation of the Sun and cosmic rays by a powerful magnetic field and the atmosphere. Space offers no such protections, however. And once you slip the surly bonds of Earth, that damaging radiation begins to take effect immediately.

“All of the organics will be subjected to degradation by the various kinds of radiation [in space],” chemist William Carroll explained to Live Science. In the case of the space-roaming Tesla, “organics” doesn’t just mean the leather seats and interior. It also includes the various plastics in the car as well as its carbon-fiber frame.

At the molecular level, these materials are made up of carbon and hydrogen bonds, making them organic too. The immense radiation from the Sun and cosmic rays will cause those bonds to snap. In doing so, the car will suffer damage as if it were attacked with a knife.

Rather than splitting the car neatly, however, radiation splits the bonds at random. Bit by bit, pieces of the Tesla will discolor, flake, and splinter away, drifting aimlessly into space.

The only pieces that could withstand the radiation are the aluminum frame, internal metals, and glass elements (though these were likely shattered long ago by meteor impacts). In a million years, the frame will likely remain somewhat recognizable as the Tesla launched into space back in 2018.