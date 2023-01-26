Remember When Stray Dogs In Russia Turned Bright Blue?

Adam Sandler’s character Billy Madison drew the duck blue because he’d never seen a blue duck before. I wrote this article because I’ve never seen a blue dog before. That is until just recently.

Blue is the rarest color in nature. When it comes to plants, less than 1 in 10 plants grow blue foliage. It’s even rarer with animals, which is why peacocks, bluejays, and butterflies are considered to be so majestic.

Some animals get their coloration by absorbing pigments from the food they eat. It’s why flamingos are pink. With bluebirds though, the feathers reportedly contain light-scattering, microscopic particles that cancel out every wavelength except blue. The blue morpho butterfly on the other hand is only blue because minuscule ridges on its wings reflect blue light already present in the atmosphere. If the scales of its wings were shaped differently, the butterfly would not be blue.

Blue is even rarer in color when it comes to mammals. Blue whales are a muddled shade of blue. Mandrills, a species of money that resemble baboons, have blue on their face. Because it’s such a rare color when it comes to animals, seeing such a common animal like a dog with a coat of blue fur is absolutely wild.

The Russian blue dogs were just recently a topic of discussion on the Wild Times Podcast, hosted by notorious wildlife expert Forest Galante.

Why On Earth Are These Russian Dogs Turning Blue?

The pack of blue dogs first generated a major buzz on the internet back in February of 2021. According to BBC News, the dogs were seen roaming near an abandoned glass factory near the industrial city of Dzershinski. It’s about 230 miles east of Moscow. The factory had been producing acrylic or plexiglass and prussic acid before its closure.

Initial speculation was that the dogs had rolled around in blue dye left at the abandoned plant. The dogs were rounded up and taken to a veterinary clinic. Blood, hair, and fecal samples were tested. Traces of blue dye were found to be in their fur. That means it wasn’t just a dusting of dye, it’s actually embedded in their fur. The dogs appear to be in overall good health. However, concerns remain that a toxic chemical like copper sulfate may have caused the color change.

The dogs were put up for adoption and rehomed to some very lucky people who now have a dog rocking the rarest colored fur coat in the world.

Canines in Russia Have Also Turned Pink And Green Before

Shortly after the blue dogs from Russia started getting tons of attention online, pink and green dogs also popped up too. A pack of dogs colored green was seen running through the city streets of Podolsk back in February of 2021 too. According to the Moscow Times, those dogs were believed to have slept in an abandoned warehouse where packages of green paint were being stored. A pack of pink dogs was also seen around the same time. Those hounds were believed to have gotten their coloration from a chemical plant as well.