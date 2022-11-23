Reptile Wrangler Saves Snake After Getting Stuck in Beer Can

On Monday (November 21), Steven Brown, owner of Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation, received an unusual call. Typically, he assists local residents in ridding their homes of curious snakes who found their way inside. This call, however, was from someone concerned for a snake.

While enjoying an afternoon in the great outdoors, the resident spotted a beer can on the ground. To their surprise, there was a large snake protruding from the opening at the top. At first, they assumed the snake was dead. Upon further inspection, however, they realized it was still alive, its head trapped inside a discarded can of Victoria Bitter.

Now, Steven Brown does run a business, and therefore charges for services performed for his human clients. This, however, was a unique situation. The reptile was the one in need of assistance, so he rushed straight to the scene free of charge. As someone with a deep respect for scaly predators of all shapes and sizes, the snake’s well-being was paramount.

Upon his arrival, Brown learned that the reptile in question was a red-bellied black snake, its venomous bite capable of causing serious illness and even death. So it was with the utmost care that he gently lifted the snake from the ground with one hand while grasping a pair of wire cutters with the other.

Snake Rescuer Successfully Frees Red-Bellied Black Snake From Beer Can

With slow, methodical movements so as not to frighten the already terrified red belly further, he cut the bottom of the can away. In doing so, he revealed the reason for the snake’s entrapment. A dead frog was stuck to the bottom of the can, fly eggs and maggots littering its body.

The frog had obviously hopped inside the can to evade the snake. When the reptile attempted to follow it in, it became trapped in the small opening, mere inches from its meal.

From the frog’s advanced state of decomposition, Brown estimated that the red belly had been stuck for at least 48 hours. As the snake breathed fresh air for the first time in days, the reptile expert resumed his task, removing all excess aluminum.

With only a collar remaining, Brown carefully removed the rest of the can, freeing the predator from its would-be tomb. After cleaning the fly eggs and maggots from the red belly’s head, he released it back into the wild, marking yet another job well done.

In a subsequent Facebook post, Steve Brown couldn’t help but share his disgust at learning that he wasn’t the first but the second snake catcher to be called to the rescue. He wasn’t angry that he was the second choice. Instead, he was furious that his fellow reptile expert demanded payment before responding to a life-threatening situation.

“[They] would not go rescue it for free and wanted $150,” he wrote. “We are meant to be in it for the snake. This purely shows this catcher doesn’t care about the snake … and would rather let [it] struggle and be in pain because they are all about the money.”