Rescue Crews Continue Search for Missing Duck Hunter in South Carolina

On Thursday night, 23-year-old Tyler Doyle went missing in Horry County, South Carolina shortly after activating a boater distress call. A few days later, crews are continuing to search for the missing duck hunter. On Saturday, rescue teams with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Horry County Fire Rescue, Brunswick County Sherriff’s Office, and the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad deployed for the third time.

“Your local and state resources are not giving up the search. Please continue your prayers for the family,” the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad reiterated in a recent Facebook post. The person he was hunting with was reportedly already rescued and is recovering safely.

Coast Guard Calls Off Search For Missing Duck Hunter

While local crews continue their search, the U.S. Coast Guard has suspended their involvement as of Friday. The Coast Guard has already dedicated 45 hours and covered approximately 694 with their search efforts but to no avail.

Friends and family of Tyler Doyle are asking people to continue praying as they try to remain optimistic during these difficult times. His wife Lakelyn showed her support through a recent social media post. “Oh, Tyler. My love. My best friend. You’re my everything. PLEASE just come home. I miss you so much. My heart is shattered. Tyler is strong. Tyler is smart. He’s out there I know he is. PLEASE PRAY SO HARD. Paisley grace needs you.”

The search efforts for the missing duck hunter will hopefully have a happy ending similar to the story about the Florida Man who was recently rescued by friends and family after a scary situation.

Last week, 22-year-old Florida man Dylan Gartenmayer was in the Florida Keys with his family. That’s when he was whisked away into the open ocean by the powerful Gulf Stream current.

Florida Man Miraculously Rescued After Being Swept Away Into The Ocean

Gartenmayer was out spearfishing with a few buddies near Western Sambo Reef outside of Key West. After a full day of diving, the weather conditions started to get worse. The group decided to head back home, but not before Gartenmayer made one final dive. That was a decision that almost cost him his life. Once he reached a depth of about 35 feet, a powerful blast from the Gulf Stream current jettisoned him into the open ocean. The current shoved him down to a depth of about 150 feet. It also eventually carried him about a mile away from where he first launched his dive. Realizing that he should have already resurfaced, his friends quickly notified his family and the U.S. Coast Guard about the situation.

Even with the Coast Guard searching for him, Gartenmayer’s mother rounded up a crew and boarded a boat to go look for him themselves. They immediately set out for the very same location where he made his last dive. Four hours after they lost him, they miraculously found him in the same spot.

“I could hear the engines running and I knew from there that was actually my grandfather’s boat,” Gartenmayer said. The Coast Guard said that a less experienced ocean adventurer likely would have died. The decision to climb on top of the buoys kept his body out of the water enough to stave off hypothermia.

His mother said that finding her son given the circumstances was the embodiment of an answered prayer. “It’s a miracle we landed right on my son in a needle in a haystack,” she said. “You’re in the middle of the ocean, and that’s God.”