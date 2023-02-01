Rescue Crews Save Helpless Cow That Fell Through Ice

With the help of local ranchers, Colorado first responders completed an unusual rescue mission when they pulled a cow from frigid water after it fell through the ice at a reservoir in Erie.

According to Mountain View Fire Rescue engineer Lee Brown, the cow fell through “thin” ice at Prince Reservoir No. 2 in southwest Erie Tuesday morning. The cow had wandered about 20 yards from the shore when she broke through the ice, estimated to be between 7 and 8 inches thick.

Seeing the animal in distress, a concerned neighbor called emergency services for help. Mountain View Fire, Lafayette Fire, Boulder Emergency Squad, and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the call, along with local ranchers, who provided invaluable assistance in the mission.

First, a rancher lassoed the cow. Meanwhile, rescue crews worked to cut a channel into the ice that would allow them to guide the cow to shallow waters and then out of the ice altogether.

“We made quick plans to make a trench cut back to the shore line,” Brown explained to ABC7. “While doing that, we had the ranchers show up. They aided us and helped us coach the cow back to shore. And then we were able to get the cow to walk out on its own.”

Using chainsaws, mallets, pike poles, and a variety of other tools including straps and ropes, authorities successfully cut through the ice. And after just 30-45 minutes after arriving on the scene, rescue crews pulled the cow from beneath the bone-chilling ice.

“It’s an abnormal call,” Brown said, adding. “First time rescuing a cow out of an ice hole.”

Why Did the Cow Fall Through the Ice?

According to Lee Brown, the cow was safely returned to its herd following the rescue. Ranchers, however, will continue to monitor the cow to ensure she didn’t suffer any permanent damage from her time in the freezing water.

The temperature of the water was so low, Brown said, that a human would suffer the effects of hypothermia within minutes. Because of this, rescuers who ventured onto the ice wore sealed suits designed to protect against glacial temperatures, especially in water.

Frozen lakes, rivers, and reservoirs aren’t just a major hazard to humans but to animals as well. The ice through which the cow fell was around 7 inches thick, meaning it’s relatively safe for a human or an ATV. And that’s if the ice is fresh and in good condition. The longer ice sits, the less stable it becomes.

So, let’s say the human weighs 200 pounds and the ATV weighs 500, give or take. That equates to roughly 700 pounds of pressure on the ice. Well, the average adult cow weighs between 1,000 and 1,500 pounds, putting them far above the “safe” weight limit for ice 7 inches thick.

Once the cow was in the water, drowning and hypothermia become distinct possibilities. Perhaps the largest risk, however, was stress, which is often the killer of animals who find themselves in life-threatening situations.