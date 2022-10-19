rescued-smoky-mountains-bear-cub-joins-enclosure-to-complete-recovery

A black bear cub previously struck by a car in the Tennesse Smoky Mountains has joined a wildlife enclosure where conservationists can monitor her healing and assure that she keeps the most natural environment possible.

According to WATE.com, rescuers named the cub Myrtle Bear after rescuing her off of the side of the road at the end of September. Per the outlet, the cub had been left for dead on River Road last month until rangers found her and brought her in for treatment. Myrtle Bear found herself in the care of the Appalachian Bear Rescue, where experts have monitored her mobility, eating habits, and senses.

Now though, thanks to her rescuers, the little creature has relocated to the rescue’s Wild Enclosure #3. The enclosure is also occupied by four other bear cubs who, at the moment, are still adjusting to their new roommate. Alongside Myrtle, Appalachian Bear Rescue is also tending to cubs named Truffle, Thyme, Thistle, and Taco.

While her roommates are still uncertain about her, the wildlife organization reported that Myrtle is nevertheless a brave bear cub.

“She’s the one venturing into ‘occupied territory’ and daring to walk the Tire Bridge and the Resting Platforms right in front of the current occupants,” they wrote on Facebook. That said, the rescued bear cub is still keeping to her own corner of the enclosure to sleep and eat.

Seattle Woodland Park Zoo Welcomes New Bear Cub Resident of Its Own

As we wait to hear more about Myrtle’s progress, Seattle Woodland Park Zoo is welcoming a new cub of its own. Though, sadly, it’s not under the best of circumstances.

The park’s yet-unnamed addition came from Montana on October 3rd after its mother was euthanized last month by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The mature bear’s death was the result of multiple encounters with humans. The park mourned the mother’s death on social media while welcoming the new grizzly bear cub.

“Friends, we have some big news!” the park announced on Instagram below a photo of the cub. “A second bear cub—an orphaned grizzly from Montana—will soon join Juniper on the Living Northwest Trail. We are fortunate to be able to provide the cub with a second chance…however we cannot ignore the consequences of human wildlife conflict.”

The post continued of the bear cub’s newfound situation, “This grizzly cub’s story is a lesson in how we must learn to coexist with wildlife.”

Though the reality of the little animal’s situation is sad, its addition to the park is still an exciting event. The Seattle Woodland Park Zoo last acquired two brown bears in 1994, welcoming 10-month-old brothers Keema and Denali. Denali died of old age in December 2020, making Keema the only grizzly in the park.