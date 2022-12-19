Rescuers Locate Missing Couple in Remote National Park Following Frantic Full-Scale Search

A couple who went missing in a Victorian national park was located hours after a full-scale search operation began on Monday (December 19th).

According to multiple reports, the search operation was conducted in the Grampians National Park area. The park is three hours west of Melbourne. A 50-year-old man, named Arthur Liacopoulos, from Murrumbeena, and his travel companion, a 37-year-old woman from Oakleigh East, were reported missing after they failed to return on Sunday evening.

The man and woman were last seen leaving Dunkels Royal Mail Hotel earlier that day. Alarms were raised by family members. However, the couple was unable to make contact after they didn’t have phone reception in the national park area.

Prior to the couple being found, authorities stated that they were concerned for their welfare. This is due to the national park area being isolated and densely vegetated. The roads are muddy and hard to access. Acting Sergeant Kim Talbot spoke about the situation. “Every track in the Grampians really hasn’t been accessible,” Talbot explained. “Because it’s been too wet. Every road I go down to get to that area has a gate on it that’s shut because the roads are washed out and in bad condition.”

The couple was notably discovered in the national park while inside their vehicle. It was reported that they had little access to food and water while being lost in the area.

The Couple Speaks Out About Being Lost in the National Park

Meanwhile, the couple who went missing in Grampians National Park spoke out about what happened and how they ended up lost in the first place.

Liacopoulos told reporters that he and his travel companion assumed that the national park route identified by their satellite navigation system would be a bit of adventure. However, shortly after setting off, their vehicle became stuck on the road. “We were trying to get unstuck for about an hour, an hour and a half,” he explained. “Couldn’t happen, and then we decided that we’re going to have to stay overnight and sit in that car.”

Liacopoulos then said he ended up walking several hours the next morning. His mission was to find a mobile phone reception and call for help. Luckily, the family of the couple raised the alert to authorities after they failed to pick up their dogs on Sunday evening.

Liacopoulos went on to thank emergency services for their extensive search for him and his companion. Authorities went out on foot and in the area during the search. However, Acting Sergeant Talbot said that the weather had restricted the search for a bit. The search party was supposed by State Emergency Services personnel. Rescue crews had officially launched the search on Monday.