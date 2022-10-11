Rescuers Save Florida Alligator Stranded and Injured by Hurricane Ian

A group of people saved an alligator in Florida. The reptile was injured and stranded due to Hurricane Ian, which just rampaged through the state.

The alligator was stranded on Anna Maria Island. Hurricane Ian’s flood waters presumably washed the female alligator from the river to the island.

A group of rescuers called 911 to help the stuck reptile. A trapper shared with FOX 13 that they had never in 25 years had to trap to get an alligator off of an island.

The alligator was rescued, and she was weak and skinny. The trapper shared also that she had a broken arm, which will thankfully heal on its own.

On the flip side, other alligators in Florida during Hurricane Ian were swimming through the streets in the flood waters.

According to a resident, Holly Collins, a ten-foot alligator was spotted crossing the street right near her home.

“It’s been really rough,” Collins said about the storm. “I mean, after the storm, it’s sad to see everyone around – you drive through the storm, you don’t know which way.”

Alligator Spotted in Texas Beach Surf

One of the reptiles was recently spotted on a beach at South Padre Island, Texas.

However, he wasn’t exactly a threat to beachgoers. In fact, the 7.5-foot gator was constantly being pushed under the water from the waves. People on the beach contacted the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department about the situation. Many took to social media to share photos and videos of what was going on.

“[Because] there were a lot of Facebook videos surfacing, we were anticipating getting a call,” said Jacob Reinbolt, a herpetologist at the alligator sanctuary the SPI Birding and Nature Center. “Once we saw the video surfacing of this gator on the beach, we know they don’t belong there. When they have to fight the surf like that, that’s exhausting for them.”

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials were able to capture the gator. This area is not common for alligators. They usually prefer fresh water, so when they end up in salt water, they can’t last too long.

“So if you asked me, the most likely scenario here is he went out looking for food and kind of got swept into the surf,” Reinbolt said, explaining the gator was in need of rescue by the time they caught and relocated it to safety.

Reinbolt explained why the alligator needed rescued when they can swim.

“He had been fighting the waves for who knows how long before someone even spotted him. By the time we got him he was exhausted,” Reinbolt said. “So it was definitely a rescue, we returned them deep into Laguna Atascosa, where he has access to fresh water. He’s gonna be much better off.”