Rescuers Searching for Diver Who Vanished Off California Coast

Rescuers are working tirelessly to search for a diver that had disappeared early Monday morning (October 3). According to officials, the diver disappeared off the coast of Catalina, one of the area’s most popular islands.

Rescuers were called in to search for the missing person after it was reported that the diver vanished off the Catalina coast at around 2 a.m. Monday morning. The diver simply vanished, officials say.

California Coast Guard Will Be Continuing The Search For Missing Diver

It was in the early hours of Monday morning at 2:10 a.m. when a dive ship titled the Cee Ray contacted officials with the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders. As soon as the call came in, the rescuers set out on the search. In response to the distress call, the watchstanders launched a 29-foot-response boat crew as well as a helicopter crew and the Coast Guard Cutter Narwhal the officials note.

The California Coast Guards’ efforts in the search mission will be continuing as the rescuers continue to scour the area. In addition to searching near Catalina Island, the area from which the diver disappeared, the searchers are expanding their guidelines. The search has been expanding along the Baywatch Cabrillo as well as the Baywatch Avalon. The Catalina Island area sits about 22 miles away from Los Angeles.

Terrifying Moment As A Tiger Shark Nearly Brushes Against A Diver Caught On Tape

Josh Munoz has zero fear, it seems, as the diver regularly spends his time underwater observing one of the deep seas’ most feared predators, the tiger shark. And, the diver has caught on tape a terrifying moment from one of these adventures as a tiger shark gets uncomfortably close!

According to Munoz, he and his diving buddies were underwater in Honolulu Hawaii searching for the massive sharks when a few of the ocean animals swam by. Not even paying attention to the company watching them in the water.

“My friends and I were diving in Hawaii and had a few tiger sharks that came close to check us out,” Josh says of the heart-pounding moment.

“The water was nice and clear and just as the shark approved my friend, Savea, the clouds parted and it lit up the underwater light just perfectly,” he adds. The diver continues to note that the shark then came a little too close and needed a slight “redirect” before heading “back down into the blue.”