Researchers to Use Rare 17-Pound Bass to Spawn Giant Babies

Everything is bigger in Texas— even the fish. Thanks to one Texas angler, scientists can now spawn giant largemouth bass babies thanks to his extremely rare, monstrous bass.

Previously, Jason Conn, who was in charge of a fishing excursion at the time, reeled in the behemoth of a bass. However, it started out purely accidentally. He was talking to a client near the boat’s bow at the time. Suddenly, something caught his eye. After taking a closer look, he realized it was a 17.03-pound bass.

That’s when he jumped into action and tossed a line into the water with an Alabama Rig. When he reeled it in, he yelled for someone to grab the net so he could secure his fish.

“I’m freaking out, hugging one of the clients while the other is hanging over the boat with the fish in the net. I finally got it together, and we went over to pick her up. It was the biggest bass I’ve ever seen or caught,” Conn said about the moment. Once it was pulled from the water, he knew he had a monster.

For those unfamiliar with largemouths, the species typically weighs 12 pounds.

Angler hooks one of Texas’ largest bass ever recorded in the state’s history

Later, Conn took the creature to Texas Parks and Wildlife to have the fish weighed. Afterward, officials determined it was the eighth-heaviest largemouth ever caught in Texas.

According to Natalie Goldstrohm, who runs the Toyota ShareLunker program, an initiative encouraging bass fishing, this was “an incredible catch.”

She added: “Bass this large are especially rare, and this fish is one of the biggest bass ever caught in Texas.”

Now, his catch will help scientists who hope to spawn the fish with another bass donated to the ShareLunker program. The goal is that the bass’ offspring will create more large fish.

“This is an unbelievable feeling,” noted Conn in a press release. “I’ve been bass fishing my entire life, and I know this fish I caught is the result of the ShareLunker program. Watching what has been going on over the last couple of years with the program has been incredible. I know they are going to take good care of the fish. Hopefully, she produces a lot of offspring that we can put all over the state.”

Bass fishing is also helpful to the state’s economy. In addition, Largemouth bass is used frequently as food.

Before, Texas Park and Wildlife introduced the fish in many waterways where they did not naturally reside due to their popularity with anglers.

Largemouth bass begins to procreate in the wild when water temperatures climb to about 60F, typically in early or late spring.