Researchers Shocked to Discover Nine Crocodile Skulls in Ancient Egyptian Tomb

When you think of Ancient Egypt, what’s the first animal that comes to mind? A cat, right? The most sacred of all animals in Ancient Egypt, cats were believed to be descendants of Bast, the goddess of moonlight and fertility, and were thus extremely highly revered. Should an Egyptian kill a cat, even by accident, they were immediately sentenced to death.

But did you know that cats were just one of the animals worshipped by Ancient Egyptians? Though cats were the primary recipients of affection and reverence, cobras, cattle, rams, dogs, jackals, scarab beetles, hippos, and crocodiles were also held in high regard.

Now, it’s not unusual for researchers to discover mummified cats and dogs in their owner’s tombs, especially in those belonging to royalty. But crocodile skulls? That’s a new one, even for the experienced team of archaeologists led by Dr. Patryk Chudzik.

While excavating parts of the Theban Necropolis region, an area frequently used for ritual burials between the 16th and 11th century BC, the archeologists uncovered nine crocodile heads hidden inside the tombs of nobles. “This is a completely unusual discovery and the first of its kind in the history of research in Egypt,” Chudzik told Newsweek.

“We know of many crocodile mummies that have been found along the Nile,” he clarified. “They are all mummies of whole crocodiles that have been deposited in specially prepared catacombs of sacred animals. In this case, crocodiles or sacred animals of the god Sobek.”

Archaeologists Believe Crocodile Skulls Could Indicate Royalty

As Dr. Patryk Chudzik explained, finding crocodiles in Egyptian tombs isn’t out of the ordinary. It’s the manner in which these were found that’s causing archaeologists to scratch their heads.

“In our case, things are different,” Chudzik said. “Firstly, only the heads and not the entire bodies of these Nile reptiles have been deposited in the tombs. Secondly, they were not mummified but only wrapped in linen. There is a significant difference in this, as no preservatives were used. Finally, the remains were found in the tombs of humans, not the catacombs of sacred animals.”

It’s obvious that the crocodile skulls were brought to the tombs during the funeral. The significance of the strange gift, however, remains unclear. As of now, the prevailing theory is that the skulls indicate the “exceptional importance and position of the deceased.” No such discoveries have been made in the tombs of lower-class citizens.

“We know that the owners of the tombs were the most important officials at the royal court. I can also tell you that, a few weeks ago, we found the remains of crocodile mandibles in another tomb, now in its third one,” Chudzik said. “It, too, belonged to an important official, so we can already slowly speak of a phenomenon that was hitherto completely unknown.”