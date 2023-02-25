Researchers Unearth Ancient Fanged Fish That Roamed The Ocean 360 Million Years Ago

The fossilized remains of a giant fish species with humongous fangs were recently uncovered in South Africa. The species is believed to have lived about 360 million years ago and potentially preyed on human ancestors. The discovery was made by researchers from Rhodes University in South Africa. The ancient fish was found in a location known as Waterloo Farm. The skeletal system of the fish is over 8 feet long.

According to the Independent, a research study of the fossils was published last week. Research on the project was able to piece together the remains of the fish with fossilized remains of the skull, lower jaw, gill cover, and shoulder girdle. The results indicate that the skeleton is likely from a fish known as tristichopterids. Scientists believe the fish was highly predatory and had exceptionally large fangs. They believe the fish feasted on four-legged creatures known as tetrapods, which were actually an ancient human ancestor.

Researchers have previously found the fossilized remains of other giant fish species in North America, like the one pictured above which is an ancestor of modern tarpon. However, this recent discovery is particularly notable because it’s the first time evidence of the species has been found in another part of the world.

Fossilized Remains Of The Worlds Largest Ancient Penguin Discovered In New Zealand

Scientists also recently discovered the fossilized remains of the largest penguin to ever exist on Earth. The big bird was believed to be about 350 pounds. It inhabited the oceans and shores of New Zealand nearly 60 million years ago.

The size of the penguin is absolutely massive compared to modern species. The emperor penguin, the largest penguin on Earth today, weighs in at just around 50 pounds on average. The very heaviest specimens of the species tip the scales at 100 pounds. At the opposite end of the spectrum is the little penguin, or fairy penguin. That’s another New Zealand native, who weighs in at a dainty 2 pounds.

That means the gigantic ancient penguin was over three times larger than the biggest modern penguin. The ancient penguin was actually closer in size to a gorilla or a black bear than any other species of bird. Paleontologist Alan Tennyson discovered the massive bones on a New Zealand beach known for large, cannonball-shaped masses known as Moeraki Boulders. As the tide crashed against these concretions, the water managed to crack open several of the 57-million-year-old boulders. Inside, bits of fossilized bones rested among the rock, untouched by the elements. Using these fossils, Dr. Tennyson and his team identified the remains of two giant penguins. Other large penguin remains were found as well, though smaller than the giant penguin, they were still bigger than a modern emperor.