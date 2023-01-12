Riley Green Drops Huge Buck While Hunting With Realtree Road Trips

Country music star Riley Green is getting everything out of deer season that he possibly can. Though he’s already taken quite a few big bucks this season, he was still recently hunting hard down in Louisana. He dropped another huge buck too. It also appears the hunt could be part of an upcoming episode of Realtree Road Trips.

Realtree is mostly known as a camouflage company. The brand actually revolutionized the hunting television industry back in the 1990s and 2000s though. Tyler Jordan, the son of Realtree founder Bill Jordan, is carrying on that legacy. He currently hosts Realtree Road Trips, a documentary-style hunting show that captures footage of hunting adventures around the country. Riley Green is a regular co-host. Other episodes are frequently co-hosted by country singer Jon Langston and Atlanta Braves star Austin Riley as well. Greg Camp, a co-founder of Halo Waterfowl alongside Green is also frequently featured on the show.

From the looks of the Instagram post, Green has a new hunting companion too. Included in the picture with him is his new puppy, Carl The Cowboy Corgi.

Replaying Realtree Road Trips’ Greatest Hits

If this is your first introduction to Realtree Road Trips, then there are a lot of great videos on their YouTube channel to get caught up on. With 30.1k followers, it’s one of the most followed hunting channels on the site. It draws support from some of the most prominent sponsors in the outdoor industry as well.

Viewers will have to wait and see the episode focused on Riley Green’s most recent deer hunt in Louisiana. However, his Mississippi hunt from earlier this season just went live this week. With so many great hunts from the season posted online, it can be difficult to keep up with them all. But here’s a highlight reel from six epic Midwestern bow hunts the show filmed this season as well. Baseball fans will also be thrilled to tune into two episodes covering epic hunts from MLB Hall of Famer Chipper Jones. You can also check out current MLB player Austin Riley’s epic hunting trip from earlier this year. He dropped 2 monster bucks in just one day. Episodes of Jon Langston taking time off stage to arrow a big buck this past fall and whack a big gobbler this past spring are also great to watch.

As the name of the show suggests, many of the hunting trips are filmed all over the country. On one special episode, Tyler Jordan, Nate Hosie, and Matt Duff take over Riley Green’s home property outside of Jacksonville, Alabama for an epic turkey hunt.

If you’re looking for more Realtree Road Trips episodes featuring Green, then you be sure to tune into a recap of some of his best hunts. Additional episodes include deer-hunting adventures in Kentucky, Nebraska, and Texas as well as some duck-hunting and turkey-hunting trips too.