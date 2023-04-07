Rivers Of Recovery Uses Fishing To Help Combat Veterans Mentally Heal From Stress And Trauma

Freedom isn’t free. American heroes have to fight for it day in and day out. Some of those battles take place in front of the world with White House press conferences and media coverage like with bigger international conflicts. Other battles take place off the grid. The fight for freedom takes a mental toll on those involved though. It can be difficult for combat veterans to reassimilate back into normal life after the stress and trauma they endure. However, that’s not a battle they have to fight alone. Just like on actual battlefields, there are organizations that have their back and do everything they can to help their minds recover when the physical fight ends.

There are a a lot of great organizations that use calming and cathartic experiences in the great outdoors to help veterans find peace and quiet inside of themselves. Free Range American has a bigger list of those organizations. Other great examples of incredible efforts to support veterans in other aspects of their lives include George Strait’s Vaqueros del Mar event and Homes for Heroes which is graciously support by Lee Greenwood and Bass Pro Shops’ founder Johnny Morris.

Rivers of Recovery is one of the great organizations that takes veterans fishing. According to the website, the organization is dedicated to providing rehabilitation to physically and psychologically injured combat veterans through innovative, outdoor-based therapies and pioneering research. They strive to provide our participants with therapeutic programs which result in measurable and sustainable improvement. The program to re-enables and re-energizes participants and provide the support and self-confidence necessary to maximize long-term recovery. This video provides a closer look at what a Rivers of Recovery fishing trip looks like.

More Information About Rivers of Recovery

Rivers of Recovery offers a multi-dimensional program that combines outdoor recreational activities with instruction on the self-treatment of symptoms of stress, depression, and anxiety, empowering veterans to live a life free of psychological or physical disabilities. They specialize in the rehabilitation of combat veterans suffering with Post Traumatic Stress, anxiety, and depression.

Rivers of Recovery is a fun, cost-effective, medically proven, and sustainable treatment, requiring a one-time cost of $2,500 per veteran. Veterans are not personally charged for participation, costs are covered by the organization. While traditional therapy methods offered by the Department of Veterans Affairs for two years cost taxpayers anywhere between $5,904-$32,759, this program is far more cost-effective. Enrolling a veteran in the Rivers of Recovery program entails just a one-time cost of $2,500. If you want to help take a veteran fishing, donations can be made here.

“The Oppurtunity To Calm Down” Is Something Some Veterans Struggle To Find

War is a brutal thing. So many soldiers come home with physical injuries and disabilities that those heroes rightfully receive as much attention as possible from federal medical programs. So it’s oftentimes up to organizations like Rivers of Recovery to help out on the mental side of things. It’s estimated that 400,000 to 600,000 veterans from the war Iraq and Afghanistan suffer from psychological injuries. Another 320,000 suffer from probable Traumatic Brain Injury.

Many of them suffer quietly. That’s because the toughness engrained in their DNA convinces them they can fight through it on their own. That’s often a tougher battle than anything they’ve experienced before though. This is more than just a fishing trip though. There’s also a medical research component to the program that helps support participants in perpetuity. This video showcases the stories of some of the heroes have previously participated. The words “opportunity to calm down” sums it up perfectly. Some veterans go years without the luxury of calmness.