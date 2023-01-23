Rock Climber Dies in His Wife’s Arms Following Horrific Fall From Vertical Route

A young rock climber died in his wife’s arms following a freak accident on a vertical route in the Canadian Rockies.

When Daniel Heritage, the 28-year-old climber, and his wife, Emma, set out for Cascade Mountain, they anticipated a challenging climb but, having ascended countless routes together before, never once questioned their safety.

As they worked their way up Mother’s Day Buttress, an eight-pitch route in Banff National Park, the couple was as confident as ever. With his wife behind him, Heritage climbed the first pitch with ease, using his skills as an experienced guide to help Emma along the way.

They continued on this way for three more pitches before reaching the base of pitch five, an exceptionally steep corner stretching into the sky above them. With the challenge laid out before them, the couple decided they could conquer this last section and then take a break for lunch. Tragically, however, they would never make it to their mid-day meal.

Daniel worked his way up the sharp corner crack, following climbing safety measures to the letter. As he reached the top, he said breathlessly, “Phew. That was a little harder than I expected,” Emma explained to Outside.

Emma waited patiently for her husband to reach the next anchor and give her the all-clear to follow him up, but he had gone strangely silent. And as she looked around, admiring the breathtaking scenery surrounding Cascade Mountain, the unthinkable occurred.

Rescue Crews Were Unable to Reach the Rock Climber in Time

With Daniel still silent, the line suddenly became slack, a large amount of rope falling back toward Emma. Fearful for her husband, the rock climber called out “Hey, what’s going on up there?” but received no reply. It was then that she saw Daniel, his body rolling backward toward the edge he had just conquered.

The rock climber continued to roll, smashing against an edge before falling down a series of ledges and landing at his wife’s feet. His helmet was still securely in place, but Daniel’s injuries were extensive enough that his wife instantly knew there was nothing she could do to help him.

Panicked, she called for help immediately, informing emergency services of their location and hoping that they could get there in time. After that, there was nothing to do but wait.

Cradling her husband’s head in her lap, Emma did what she could to comfort him but soon realized that it was too late. Within minutes of his horrifying fall, the rock climber’s eye glazed over and he was gone, his final moments spent with his wife, watching “the mountains that he knew and loved.”

An hour later, rescue crews arrived to retrieve the rock climbers. Their efforts, however, soon turned solely toward Emma, at which point she knew he was truly gone. “Despite the anguish I was in, it brought me a great deal of peace to be able to hold him one last time,” Emma said. “I am forever grateful for knowing Daniel and know my life is still better for having known him.”