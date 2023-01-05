Rocky Mountain National Park Faces ‘Considerable’ Avalanche Risk

The entirety of Rocky Mountain National Park (ROMO) is bracing for a period of “considerable” avalanche danger after heavy snowfall. And as always, it’s imperative to “know before you go” to any national park.

Most visitors come to ROMO in the summer. We’d never advise against it, either as winter is truly a mesmerizing time in the park. But while colder weather brings a true change of scenery, it also brings new challenges and dangers. Accordingly, park officials are warning that the avalanche risk in the Colorado national park is currently “considerable” parkwide. The culprit? Several days of heavy snowfall in a row.

All trails in Rocky Mountain National Park are snow-covered and icy. Expect frequent winter storms with snow, winds causing blowing snow, and cold temperatures. When coming to the park, be prepared for winter conditions. ROMO, Jan. 3, 2023

In their most recent trail report (Jan. 3), Rocky Mountain National Park cites that all trails are currently icy and covered in snow. An icy trail is a serious hazard in itself, but add on top of this that ROMO trails are not marked in the winter and the danger is tenfold. Many hikers have become lost or disoriented in winter conditions such as these.

“Route-finding is important, as RMNP trails are not marked in winter and following other tracks is not advised, as you don’t know where they lead, and wind and new snow obliterate tracks,” the park explains.

For experienced winter hikers and newcomers alike, the park recommends traction devices for the bottom of your boots in current weather, too. Hiking poles are also strongly recommended. And at higher elevations, the snow may even be deep enough that snowshoes are needed. But the biggest danger currently is avalanches.

Avalanches in Rocky Mountain National Park

As ROMO citss, avalanches can occur on any slope and hazards may not be clearly visible. And whenever visiting the park, it’s imperative to “know before you go.”

“Before heading out on your winter adventure, take time to learn about the current avalanche forecast for your destination. Start by visiting the Colorado Avalanche Information Center’s webpage to learn about avalanche backcountry forecasts, observations, safety information and more,” Rocky Mountain National Park advises.

As the sun warms snow, natural avalanches can and will occur, even without any further stimulation such as loud noises. ROMO also advises that all visitors avoid traveling across or under steep snow slopes unless you have the equipment and knowledge to do so.

“When traveling in avalanche country, carry avalanche safety gear and make sure everyone in your party knows how to use their gear before beginning your backcountry trip,” the park adds. Essential avalanche safety gear includes:

Shovel

avalanche transceiver

probe

first-aid kit

Visitors can also take avalanche safety classes to better prepare for winter visits.

All of this sounds ominous, but safety is key in any national park visit, Rocky Mountains included. And visiting in the off season means far fewer people surrounding you and a whole new snowy wilderness to explore, so the precautions are worthwhile. Especially when treks through silent forests powdered with pristine snow, or seeing ROMO’s gorgeous lakes completely change to thickly-iced wonders are the rewards.

For more on must-do winter excursions in ROMO, see our Top 10 Things to Know About Rocky Mountain National Park and Top 10 Things to Do in Rocky Mountain National Park next.