Rocky Mountain National Park to Enforce Timed Entry Reservation System For Fourth Consecutive Year

Rocky Mountain National Park will once again implement a timed entry permit reservation system during the peak months of 2023. But there will be a few changes this year.

The system first debuted in 2020 when quarantine mandates and closed businesses caused people to flock to outdoor spaces. When the pandemic eased, people continued to visit the park in record numbers. The 2021 season even saw an astounding 4.4 million people walk through the Colorado lands.

So in an attempt to keep congestion to a minimum, the National Park Service will implement the system on May 26 and keep it running through Oct 22. For those of you who are already planning a trip next year, here’s how you can expect the system to change.

Rocky Mountain National Park Has Tweaked its Reservation Rules of 2023

In 2023, people will be allowed to make more reservations with only a day’s headway. In previous years, only 30% of reservations could be made the day prior. That number will jump to 40% in the spring.

People without permits will also be able to gain admittance into Rocky Mountain National Park an hour earlier than they used to. That means they can enter at 2 pm. However, they’ll only be allowed outside of the Bear Lake corridor. Anyone who wants to explore any section of the park between the hours of 9 am and 2 pm will have to earn a permit.

As for the rest of the process, it will work the same as it has since 2020.

Here’s How the Reservation System Works

Rocky Mountain National Parkgoers can choose one of two reservation types. The first grants access to the entire park, including the Bear Lake Corridor. The second allows people to visit everything but the Bear Lake Corridor.

People can make reservations for Bear Lake between the hours of 5 am and 6 pm. Everyone else can schedule their times from 9 am to 2 pm. The permits will give visitors entry within a two-hour window of availability, and there are no set times for departure.

Reservations can be made through Recreation.gov, and they cost $2 apiece. Visitors should also be ready to pay a daily entrance fee once they drive to the gate.

The National Park will open the system on May 1 at 8 am MDT. At that time, people can schedule their visits for May 26 through June 30. On June 1, people can schedule through July, and the remainder of the season will continue to open on a monthly basis.