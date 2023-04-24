ROMO Mountain Goat Shows Extreme Restraint as ‘Touron’ Attempts Contact

Watch as, with complete confidence, this Rocky Mountain National Park (ROMO) visitor reaches out to touch a large mountain goat.

As is the case with all wildlife in our national parks, this animal is completely wild. So imagine the guile it takes to walk up to a hulking 180-to-280-pound mountain goat and reach out to touch it. It’s got to be blissful living in such a world, and this is exactly what this ROMO visitor filmed and put onto the internet.

Shared by Tourons of National Parks, the ‘touron’ films as she stands just feet away from the mountain goat with her hand extended. “Ryan!” She calls out in an attempt to show off her deed to a man I’m assuming is named Ryan. The goat, of course, does not let her touch, and the video cuts out right as either a human screams or a mountain goat lets out a panicked bleat:

By her size, this looks to be a large adult female mountain goat (Oreamnos americanus). Not only is she being remarkably patient with this person’s invasion of her space, she shows great restraint in not lashing out to protect herself, too.

On the human side, this visitor’s behavior is not only wildly unsafe. It’s also illegal. Wildlife laws require all visitors to stay at least 75 feet away from all wild animals while in the park.

Stay at least 75 feet (23 meters) or about two bus-lengths away from all wildlife. We advise keeping at least 120 feet (36 meters) or about three bus-lengths away from black bears, moose, and mountain lions. Stay safe and never assume you are the one that can get away with a close encounter. Rocky Mountain National Park

The Mountain Goats of ROMO

Surprisingly, the one species that’s become associated with Rocky Mountain National Park that shouldn’t be is the mountain goat. Despite its name making it seem at home, this is a harmful invasive species.

In fact, the park hosts hunting of mountain goats to prevent decimation of the native bighorn sheep through disease and habitat/resource competition. Grand Teton National Park does the same.

It’s those awe-inspiring bighorn sheep that are the true native symbol of Rocky Mountain National Park, instead. Around 400 bighorns reside in the park, so you’re likely to see one during your trip, too. And at up to 300 pounds, these heavyweights are the largest of wild sheep – so they always impress.

