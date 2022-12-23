‘Rescue Vehicle’ May Be Needed to Bring NASA Astronaut, Russian Cosmonauts Home From Space

NASA and Russian Space Agency officials are scrambling to bring home two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut after there was a hiccup in their journey home from the International Space Station.

According to reports, on Dec. 14, crews located a substance leaking from the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft. At the time, it was docked to the International Space Station’s Russian Rassvet module.

Per reports from the U.S. space agency, the worrisome leak is the result of the Soyuz external radiator cooling loop. The part works to keep at spacecraft at a normal temperature. In addition, there are two other coolant loops. One is for external use and the other is for crew quarters.

According to Sergei Krikalev, Roscosmos director of human spaceflight, two tiny holes resulted in all of the coolant leaking out. One hole was about four millimeters in the coolant loop and the other was a one-millimeter hole located on the radiator.

Recent meteor shower potentially to blame for spacecraft damage

Per reports from NASA ISS manager Joel Montalbano, the agency needs additional imagery analysis to understand how exactly the damage happened. However, some believe a recent meteor shower has something to do with it.

The ongoing Geminid Meteor Shower is active from Nov. 19 to Dec. 24 and their peak night was Dec. 13 to the morning of Dec. 14.

“We did look at the meteor showers that were occurring, and both the trajectory team in Houston and the trajectory team in Moscow confirmed it was not from the meteor shower. That was in the wrong direction,” Montalbano said. “We’ve got some work to do with imagery to better understand if it was a meteorite hit or if it was a hardware issue.”

However, Montalbano says another meteorite also could’ve been responsible.

NASA officials working with Russian Space Agency to bring astronaut, cosmonauts home

Currently, officials are working to conclude if the Soyuz can leave the dock and safely fly back into Earth’s atmosphere or if another Soyuz will need to rescue them.

“Now we are doing formal analysis to see if we can use this vehicle to do a nominal reentry with the crew … or we need to send a rescue vehicle to the station in the future,” Kirkalev said.

If astronauts want to get back home, they only have the Soyuz and SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft to rely on. Both of which are currently docked at the ISS.

In addition, a similar Soyuz was set to take off in March. Now, Kirkalev says that the launch date could be moved up several weeks.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, NASA rescheduled Rubio and NASA astronauts Josh Cassada’s spacewalk due to potentially dangerous space debris. Then, 24 hours later, Rubio and Cassada started their spacewalk and began finishing the new solar arrays. The installation is part of the continuing goal to improve the space station’s power grid, which is nearly a quarter of a century old.