Safari Club International Convention Makes Epic Debut In Music City

Forbes Magazine has described the annual Safari Club International Convention as the Super Bowl of the hunting world. Last year, SCI hosted its 50th annual convention. The event raised more than $15 million to amplify wildlife conservation efforts and promote the freedom to hunt.

All 50 of those conventions had been previously held in either Las Vegas or Reno. In 2023 though the event was held outside of Nevada for the first time ever. Instead, the big-time celebration went down in Music City U.S.A. this year. It turns out that was a great decision.

This year’s SCI Convention broke several organizational records by too many metrics to even count. That list includes the number of attendees, the exhibitors on display, and the on the show floor. There were also 140 different countries from across the globe represented at the event. That’s a record high. The event kicked off with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee cutting the opening ceremony ribbon at the Music City Center.

Governor Bill Lee Welcomes Safari Club International To Tennessee

From that moment on, the convention arena was hustling and bustling with opportunities for guests to book hunting adventures ranging from a classic American white-tail deer hunt in middle America to the wildest and most exotic hunting opportunities on the planet. Most of the outdoor industry’s most recognizable companies and brands showcased their offerings, including firearms, accessories, optics, ammunition, archery, gear, and other tactical and hunting goods. Other notable vendors sold a bunch of other things like fine luxury goods like fur, furnishings, clothing, jewelry, food, beer, and booze.

Attendees looking for educational and informational sessions also attended presentations about hunting, fishing, shooting, and other outdoor recreation activities. Seminars on everything from wildlife research and property management to planting food plots were covered. So too were the wild game meat and culinary aspects of the hunting world thanks to folks like The Hunter Chef and many more. Hunting industry icons like Jim Shockey, Chris Dorsey, and Ramsey Russell also mingled with the crowd and told their hunting stories.

Entertaining Celebrations Raise Money For Good Causes

Each evening during the event included a wide variety of different dinner events and live auctions, which broke all existing fundraising records for SCI’s advocacy mission and the SCI Foundation’s conservation efforts.

Concerts were also a big part of the show. Performers like The Frontmen and Gretchen Wilson, Big & Rich, Lee Brice, and Lynyrd Skynyrd all hit the stage throughout the event. Katie Pavlich from Fox News also hosted a little something for the ladies. That event promoted women going hunting and stressed the importance of introducing hunting to new, younger generations. Sydnie Wells, one of the most entertaining and most accomplished ladies in the hunting industry also hosted the first-ever Safari Club Barstool Outdoors event.

From Parties To Politics, Safari Club International Has Something For Everyone

Advocacy and political engagement is also significant part of what SCI does as an organization. The annual event is a hub for that aspect of the organization too. During the convention, prestigious awards were presented to distinguished politicians and elected officials from America and other countries all around the world. One thing those award-winning leaders all have in common is that they are at the forefront of fighting for hunters’ rights abroad and here in the U.S.

Especially notable honorees included Eduardo Bolsonaro, a member of Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies, who was given this year’s International Legislator of the Year award. U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith from Mississippi received the prestigious Federal Legislator of the Year Award. Governor Mike Dunleavy from Alaska also received SCI’s highest honor for a state government official. Incredibly accomplished big game hunter, wildlife conservationist, and very notable politics guy Donald Trump Jr. also made an appearance at the event.

On an international scale, honorable dignitaries from Namibia, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe were also in attendance. Most notably Rodney Sikumba, the Honorable Minister of Zambia’s Ministry of Tourism, and Elsie Sia Kanza, the Tanzanian Ambassador to America.

SCI CEO Hosted A Living Legend During The Event Too

Safari Club International CEO Laird Hamberlin was grateful for the support of each and every person that attended the event. “On behalf of everyone at SCI, I would like to say thank you to all who attended and supported the SCI Convention and Ultimate Sportsmen’s Market here in Nashville, Tennessee,” said Hamberlin. “Your attendance and steadfast support of this organization allow us to continue advocating for hunting freedoms in the U.S., and around the world. We look forward to seeing you all again next year for another fantastic SCI Convention.”

Hamberlin also hosted a living legend during this year’s event. Johnny Morris, the founder, and CEO of Bass Pro Shops were in the house. Morris has previously been honored with some of the biggest awards and honors that SCI gives out each year. “I couldn’t be more excited about the setting of the SCI Convention, and to be in Nashville with my son JP,” said Morris. “It’s a vibrant community, a perfect place to bring together sportsmen and women of all ages and celebrate our shared passions. We look forward to a bright future together.”

Worlds Biggest Hunting Event Will Be Back In Nashville In 2024

The word “safari” means “the journey” in Swahili. You don’t have to speak Swahili to start planning your journey to next year’s SCI Convention though. The 2024 Convention will be back in Nashville again at the Music City Center. If the event sounds like something you might be into, then go ahead and circle January 31st to February 3rd. The vibes are guaranteed to be historically impeccable again. After that sign up for an SCI membership. Why not become a part of the biggest hunting and wildlife conservation in the world?