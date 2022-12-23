Scary Video Shows Chair on Ski Lift With Person on It Fall During Heavy Winds: WATCH

There’s no doubt that skiing and snowboarding come with obvious risks. However, while you’re most likely to suffer injuries on the slopes, even the most experienced skier or rider can’t prevent one type of injury: an incident with ski lifts. Although they’re doubtful, once you’re on the lift, there’s little you can do if the chair lift malfunctions.

Sadly, new video footage shows this happening to one unfortunate person while skiing in Breckenridge, Colorado. In the clip, viewers see the chair lifts swaying back and forth. The person behind the camera, who’s also in a lift, says he thinks the wind has reached “80 miles per hour.” Although you don’t see the person falling from the chair, you can see the chair after it’s buried itself in the snow.

According to reports, the chair fell off the Breckenridge Peak 8 SuperConnect chair lift on Thursday as intense winds battered the area. Although a person was on the chair when it fell, they’re okay and suffered no injuries. The cause of the fall remains under investigation.

Later, officials from Breckenridge Resort released a statement about the scary incident: “Breckenridge Ski Resort confirms at approximately 10:35 AM today, a chair dislodged from the haul rope of the Peak 8 SuperConnect as it was reaching the top terminal. One guest was on the chair at the time and fell approximately 13 feet. Ski patrol responded immediately. No injuries were reported and the guest declined further care.”

They continued: “We place the highest value on the safety of our guests, and the Peak 8 SuperConnect will remain closed for the rest of the day. We are still actively gathering information and the lift will undergo a full inspection prior to reopening to the public.”

Users can find a video from the incident below:

Six-year-old falls from ski lift at Utah resort

In the video, you can hear and see the powerful gusts of wind eerily moving the other chair lifts. However, it’s yet to be determined if the wind was actually a factor in this case. Chairlifts can typically operate in harsh conditions without issue, with temporary lift closures in place when conditions are extremely bad.

As previously mentioned, although accidents with chair lifts are rare, they do happen. Recently, a similar situation occurred in which a gondola dislodged off a chair lift at the Canadian resort Mont-Sainte-Anne.

In addition, a child was recently flown to a hospital after he fell from a chairlift at Brian Head Resort in Utah on Wednesday.

Per reports, the 6-year-old boy was on a chair lift when he fell about 20 feet. At this time, it’s unclear what led the boy to fall.

Authorities said the boy sustained a head injury but was conscious and complaining of back pain. He was then transported to the hospital via helicopter.