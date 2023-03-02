Scientists Believe Strange Whale Behavior May Debunk Sea Monsters

Scientists recently observed bizarre whale behavior that brought them to an unexpected conclusion: what if krakens, monstrous sea serpents, and other sea monsters of folklore were really just whales the whole time?

The behavior in question is a feeding technique in which whales come to the surface of the ocean, open their jaws wide, and wait for fish to unwittingly swim to their deaths.

At first, scientists were awed by this new technique. Upon further investigation, however, they found evidence that humans have been documenting the behavior for thousands of years.

The new study, published in the Marine Mammal Science journal, explains how ancient and medieval peoples likely witnessed the supposed strange whale behavior. Though early accounts do describe the monstrous creature as a type of whale, descriptions are exaggerated to add unearthly details.

Whales’ Trap Feeding Behavior Could Be the Origin of Sea Monsters

Now, is it possible that the accounts aren’t embellished and are actually describing mythical sea life? Sure, why not?

Scientists, however, believe it’s far more likely that these ancient accounts were misinterpreted and that, over time, the ordinary whales they depict turned into fantastical krakens and mermaids.

In a typical feeding, a whale will swim with their jaws wide toward a school of fish or krill. This allows them to easily scoop their prey into their mouths as they go. Meanwhile, the sea monster-esque behavior involves the whale resting mostly beneath the surface, the only visible part of its body its nightmare-inducing mouth gaping open.

This technique is known as “trap feeding” or “tread-water feeding” and was first observed by scientists in 2011.

In reality, however, it appears to have first been observed by 13th-century Norsemen. These ancient travelers attributed the petrifying sight to the sea monster hafgufa. Norwegians in the 1200s described the hafgufa as looking “more like an island than a fish.”

Hafgufa or Humpback Whale?

According to manuscripts dating as far back as the second century, the hafgufa was a Godzilla-like creature that tricked fish by belching food into the sea. It then waited with its mouth open, “and unknowing and unheeding, the fish [rushed] in”. Only when the hafgufa’s belly and mouth are full does it close its jaws, trapping its prey inside.

The description immediately struck scientists as remarkably similar to a whale’s trap feeding behavior.

“[The hafgufa] has generally been considered mythical or fantastical, but was listed alongside mostly real creatures now described by science,” maritime archaeologist John McCarthy told Newsweek. “It may in fact be a fairly accurate description of a rarely observed whale feeding strategy.”

McCarthy and his colleagues believe that the hafgufa morphed into krakens, mermaids, and other mythical creatures over time. “After [the 17th century], writers became more confused about the creature for some reason,” he said. “It was said to be another name for the mythical kraken and therefore some kind of giant squid.”

However, it was likely just a humpback whale having a snack in the sea all along.