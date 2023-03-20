Scientists Confirm Remnants Of Ancient Zealandia Continent

There once existed an ancient supercontinent called “the Great Southern Continent” that included Western Antarctica and Eastern Australia. The existence has been theorized about since Roman times. The first indications that it existed were found back in the late 1600s. Now nearly 400 years later, some of the top geologists in the world have come to a consensus about the historical existence of the Great Southern Continent, which is now known as Zealandia. UNILAD has the original story.

The history of searching for remnants of the missing continent dates back to 1642. That’s when a Dutch merchant and sailor named Abel Tasman set out to find what he believed was the world’s 8th continent. He took sail from Indonesia and eventually turned up on the Southern Island of New Zealand. However, a hostile reception from the native Maori people eventually drove him away. He sailed back to Indonesia and never returned to the South Pacific. However, the maps he charted during that journey were the first indication that a landmass existed beyond Australia.

Now 375 years later, geologists have officially confirmed the discovery of an ancient continent they named Zealandia, or Te Riu-a-Māui, in the Māori dialect. The continent spans roughly 1.89 million square miles and is almost entirely underwater. Prior to tectonic shifts, Zealandia was once part of a supercontinent known as Gondwana over 500 million years ago. Gondwana also includes most of Western Antarctica and Eastern Australia.

Geologists have still yet to fully understand why Zealandia broke apart and shifted away from the rest of the supercontinent. However, now that its existence has been confirmed, further research will seek those answers.

National Geographic Provides More Information On Zealandia

Though scientists just recently confirmed their suspicions about Zealandia, it wasn’t a totally new discovery. In fact, National Geographic has even more information about the ancient continent on its website already. Both the North and South Islands of New Zealand are a part of Zealandia. Stewart Island south of New Zealand and New Calendonia to the north are also a part of it. Those landmasses make up only 7% of what was once the ancient landmass. That means 93% of Zealandia is currently underwater.

Zealandia remains a very tectonically active region. There are six major active volcanoes along the continental shelf. The largest is the Taupo Volcanic Zone on New Zealand’s North Island. Both the North and South Islands have volcanic mountain ranges running through them.

The submerged continental shelf is also rich in mineral deposits, although the New Zealand government strictly controls undersea mining activity. There are also quite a few natural gas fields scattered throughout Zealandia. The fossil beads spread throughout Zealandia have provided important historical clues to evolutionary scientists conducting research in the area.