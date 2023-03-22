Scientists Create Baby Mice From 2 Males for the First Time

For the first time ever, scientists created baby mice from two males, raising the possibility of employing the same technique with humans.

The bizarre experiment could eventually open the door for treatments for currently untreatable forms of infertility, as well as allow same-sex couples to have a biological child together. “This is the first case of making robust mammal oocytes from male cells,” said Katsuhiko Hayashi, who led the study at Kyushu University in Japan.

Scientists warn, however, that seldom few mouse embryos developed into live baby mice from the two male donors. The science remains tenuous and may not have the same effect on humans.

That said, researchers within the field can’t help but marvel at the unbelievable results. “It’s a very clever strategy,” said Diana Laird, a stem cell and reproductive expert, uninvolved with the research. “It’s an important step in both stem cell and reproductive biology.”

How Researchers Created Baby Mice From Two Males

The study, published in the journal Nature on March 15, explained the scientists’ approach to creating baby mice with two males. It began by taking skin cells from the tails of male mice. Scientists then transformed the tails into “induced pluripotent stem calls,” capable of developing into a variety of cells and tissues.

With the stem cells at hand, researchers went to work growing and treating them until they successfully converted male mouse stem cells into female cells and ultimately produced functional egg cells. Scientists then fertilized these eggs before implanting the embryos into female mice.

Only around 1 percent of the embryos, a mere 7 out of 630, grew into live baby mice. The seven that did develop, however, did so completely normally, eventually becoming parents themselves (without the help of scientists or stem cells).

Reproduction Technique Could Be Used on Humans Within the Decade

Aside from human uses, the successful creation of baby mice from two males opens the possibility for exciting advancements in wildlife conservation. Even if there were only one individual left in an endangered species, for example, scientists would theoretically be able to use its cells to restart the population.

Then, of course, there are the human applications. “[The study] opens up new avenues in reproductive biology and fertility research,” Laird said. “And it might even provide a template for enabling more people,” including same-sex couples, “to have biological children, while circumventing the the ethical and legal issues of donor eggs.”

Lead researcher Katsuhiko Hayashi has high hopes for such uses. According to him, it could be possible in humans “even in 10 years … purely in terms of technology.”

“I don’t know whether they’ll be available for reproduction,” he added. “That is not a question just for the scientific program but also for [society].”

Despite this conviction, however, the technique is obviously highly inefficient. Should the treatment become available to humans in the near future, as Hayashi suggests, giving prospective parents a 1 percent shot at success doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence in the technique.

Not to mention, the research remains in its infancy. The stem cell technique used to create new mice from two males might not work in human cells at all.