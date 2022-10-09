Scientists Determine How the Next ‘Super Continent’ Will Appear

While it sounds like the plot to a sci-fi movie, over the next 300 million years, the Arctic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea will vanish. According to scientists, they say that Asia will collide with the Americas, forming a new super continent dubbed Amasia.

Scientists in Australia and in China recently revealed groundbreaking news that the Pacific Ocean is slowly receding. It’s steadily decreasing by around one inch yearly, according to their research.

With this, probably within 200 million to 300 million years, Earth’s mass will fuse together. The Americas and Asia will reportedly crash into one another to create the mega-continent.

“Over the past two billion years, Earth’s continents have collided together to form a supercontinent every 600 million years, known as the supercontinent cycle. This means that the current continents are due to come together again in a couple of hundred of million years’ time,” said Dr. Chuan Huang, the lead author of the study published in the journal National Science Review.

Researchers also revealed that Earth’s supercontinents are believed to have formed dramatically via introversion and extroversion.

“The former involves the closure of the internal oceans formed during the break-up of the previous supercontinent. Whereas the latter involves the closure of the previous external superocean,” the researchers said.

‘Super Continent’ already in the works as Australia moves towards Asia

The researchers later simulated Earth’s tectonic plates using a supercomputer. As a result, they could prove that the Pacific Ocean will shrink in less than 300 million years.

“The resulting new supercontinent has already been named Amasia because some believe that the Pacific Ocean will close (as opposed to the Atlantic and Indian oceans) when America collides with Asia. Australia is also expected to play a role in this important Earth event. It will first collide with Asia and then connect America and Asia once the Pacific Ocean closes,” Mr. Huang added.

The experts also believe that the new giant continent will form on the top of the Earth. It will eventually transition south toward the equator. If this is the case, then Antarctica might be by itself at the bottom of the world.

The researchers also explained that Australia is already moving toward Asia. It’s moving at a rate of about seven centimeters yearly, while Eurasia and the Americas are moving slowly toward the Pacific Ocean.

In their research, the team says that our world will be drastically different from what it is now when the super continent arrives in several million years.

“Currently, Earth consists of seven continents with widely different ecosystems and human cultures, so it would be fascinating to think what the world might look like in 200 million to 300 million years’ time,” they said.