Scientists Discover Flamingos Choose Friends Based On The Vibes

As far as birds go, Pink Flamingos seem pretty chill. It takes a special kind of swag to pull off that much pink in such immaculate fashion. Especially on more days than just Wednesday. While some birds fly solo, flamingos hang out in bigger social groups. Turns out those social groups don’t just form by happenstance though.

While many scientists are focused on boring stuff, others are researching things that actually matter. Like whether or not the flock dynamics of flamingos are similar to the cliquey chicks in the movie Mean Girls. Research proves the answer to that question is yes though.

The cliche goes that birds of a feather flock together. Flamingos determine who they chill with based on more than just the color of their feathers though. It’s been known that the birds form smaller social groups within larger flocks. Now it’s been discovered that those groups aren’t random. They’re formed partially by the intrinsic and behavioral traits of the birds involved.

Flamingos Make Friends Based Off The Vibes

The research was conducted by the University of Exeter and the Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust. The results were recently published by Sky News. After studying two different groups of more than 100 flamingos, researchers basically said the birds pick who they’re friends with based on the vibes.

Flamingos with higher levels of certain traits tended to form larger cliques that vibed together more consistently. Those same groups also seemed to get into more fights, but only because they were more likely to provide backup when birds within their cliques were tread on or threatened. Those same vibes also impact how much romantic action the birds respectively get too.

“For example, bolder birds had stronger, more consistent ties with other bold birds, while submissive birds tended to spend their time with fellow submissive flamingos,” said Dr. Paul Rose, an animal behavior expert. This study is significant because it shows that, for flamingos specifically, their social lives are complex. It also shows the relationships they form within them are clearly important to bird well-being and to flock cohesion. And both of these will impact breeding potential and reproductive success,” said Rose.

Asteroid The Size Of 14 Pink Birds To Cruise Past Earth On Wednesday

In other scientific fun facts that I wasn’t previously aware of, flamingos can also apparently be used as a unit of measurement for extraterrestrial objects. According to the Jerusalem Post, an asteroid roughly the size of 14 flamingos was in orbit near Earth yesterday.

Though it can’t be confirmed, it’s very likely the asteroid weighed more than 14 flamingos though. The asteroid was also traveling an estimated 38,649 mph. That’s over 18 times faster than the Speed of Sound. Flamingos by comparison fly on average about 37 mph. Luckily though, the asteroid never crashed into Earth. That certainly passes the vibe check for being a pretty chill space rock. The asteroid that killed all those dinosaurs was a real asshole though huh?

