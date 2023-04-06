Scientists Discover Tiny Snake That Cartwheels When Threatened

From scaling buildings to taking flight, scientists have documented a wide variety of bizarre snake behavior over the years. A recent discovery, however, might be the most outlandish yet – a snake capable of cartwheeling when threatened.

The tiny tumbler is known as the dwarf reed snake, a nocturnal, nonvenomous species native to the forests of Southeast Asia. During the day, the dwarf reed snake hides in leaf litter and in the shade of rocks and logs. Still, however, its minuscule size makes it an easy meal for birds and other snakes, forcing it to develop a strong defense mechanism.

Now, all small snakes have these defensive mechanisms. Typically, though, these consist of camouflage, offensive odors, playing dead, intimidation, or the tried and true method – running away. A snake that cartwheels when it’s scared? That’s a new one.

Before now, scientists had only anecdotal evidence of the serpentine stuntman’s strange behavior. Maybe it was true, maybe it wasn’t. A recent study, however, notes the first recorded examples of the snake’s impressive cartwheel skills.

“I had observed a dwarf reed snake perform this behavior once prior to this report but did not have the equipment at the time to record it. It was such a surprising behavior to watch, and it really stuck with me,” Evan S. H. Quah from University Malaysia Sabah told New Scientist. “This time, we had our camera gear in hand.”

Cartwheeling Behavior Unique to Dwarf Reed Snake

As all the best discoveries seem to occur, researchers captured the cartwheeling snake largely by accident. While conducting herpetological research for other species in Kedah, Malaysia, Quah and his team stumbled upon an adult dwarf reed snake.

Frightened by the unexpected observers, the little snake began “throwing the coils of its body into a loop.” It then “began rolling to try and escape,” tumbling 5 feet down the road in less than five seconds.

Scientists observed that the cartwheeling appeared to take a major toll on the snake. The violent movement required so much energy that the dwarf snake could only sustain it for a few seconds. A downward slope, however, allowed it to travel farther faster.

“By cartwheeling down an incline, the snake was able to gain speed and rapidly cover more ground. The snake was captured and placed on a flat area along the side of the road where it repeated the cartwheeling behavior several times,” researchers wrote in the paper published in Biotropica Wednesday.

Thus far, the cartwheeling behavior seems to be unique to the dwarf reed snake. Though it’s been recorded in certain species of invertebrates, such as moth caterpillars and desert spiders, it hasn’t been formally observed in any other species of snake or reptile.