Scientists Discover ‘Yellow Brick Road’ on Ocean Floor During Deep-Sea Expedition

Scientists have uncovered a wild discovery deep within the Pacific Ocean. According to reports, explorers are investigating this deep sea “yellow brick road” found just north of the Hawaiian Islands.

The discovery came as scientists were investigating a deep sea ridge in the area. While there, they found an ancient lake bed that has long been dried out and paved with what they describe as a “yellow brick road.”

The Amazing Discovery Was Uncovered On The Ocean Floor Near The Lili’uokalani Ridge

This amazing scene was a chance discovery, reports note. The Nautilus vessel was exploring the area earlier this year, investigating the Liliʻuokalani ridge with sits within Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument (PMNM).

This area, scientists note is one of the world’s largest marine conservation areas. This area is larger than all of the US’s national parks combined. Experts note that we have only explored 3 percent of this area’s ocean floors. Leaving scientists regularly intrigued by the incredible finds.

The Area, Submerged Under Thousands Of Meters Of Ocean Water Looks Oddly Dry, Researchers Note

In a recent video released depicting the moments as the scientists explore the yellow brick road we hear the researchers refer to the find as being quite “bizarre.”

“It’s the road to Atlantis,” one researcher speaking over the radio exclaims in the clip.

“The yellow brick road?” another voice over the radio wonders.

And, the researchers can be heard commenting on how this area, which was discovered along the summit of the Nootka seamount, seems to have a dry appearance. An incredibly strange feature since it sits thousands of meters under the ocean water. In fact, we can even hear researchers say that the ground looks like a sort of peelable “baked crust.”

There Is A Scientific Explanation For This Eerie Underground “Yellow Brick Road”

According to scientists, this “yellow brick road” is likely related to volcanic rock. And, the experts note, some 90-degree fractures within this volcanic rock give the appearance of laid brick.

“The unique 90-degree fractures are likely related to heating and cooling stress from multiple eruptions at this baked margin,” notes a caption posted alongside the YouTube video depicting the uncovering of the unique discovery.

This gives the appearance of the yellow brick road at first. A formation that could easily be mistaken for a mysterious buried path leading to the unknown. This expedition by the Ocean Exploration Trust, along with many others, is dedicated to exploring what lies deep beneath the ocean’s surface.