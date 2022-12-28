Scientists Hope to Introduce Wooly Mammoth Hybrid to Earth Before 2030

Remember in Jurassic Park when they extracted dinosaur DNA from a fossilized mosquito and mixed it with frog DNA to bring real-life dinos back to Earth? Yeah, we’re doing that now. Except instead of dinos and frogs, scientists are using elephant DNA to reintroduce the long-lost wooly mammoth to the Arctic.

Mammoths could be stomping through the ice and snow far sooner than you might think. A biotechnology company called Colossal Biosciences aims to complete the monumental project within the next five years.

Now, technically, these animals won’t be true wooly mammoths, as they’re made with gene editing technology. Instead, scientists are focusing on creating a cold-resistant Asian elephant bearing a striking resemblance to its ancestor in both form and function. So…a mammoth.

And according to Colossal Biosciences geneticist George Church, it’s not as difficult as it might seem, thanks to the undeniable similarities between elephant and mammoth DNA. “If you compare the elephant and the mammoth, they’re very closely related,” Church told Newsweek. “They’re closer than African and Asian elephants.”

Unlike their relatives, Asian elephants and wooly mammoths share an astounding 99.6 percent of the genetic makeup. Scientists have only a tiny percentage of genes to alter. “If you look [at their genomes] there are just little changes,” Church explained. “And you can introduce ones that you think are likely to make them cold-resistant.”

“We’re focusing on what those core traits are that need to be exhibited in order for us to have successful rewilding of the species,” added CB founder Ben Lamm. “It’s not just the shaggy coat and the small ears, but it’s also things like how mammals and other animals metabolize things at sub-zero temperatures.”

Wooly Mammoths Could Change the Landscape of the Arctic

The vast majority of wooly mammoths died out around 10,000 years ago, so why bring the massive mammals back now? Well, scientists are hoping the mammoths will reinvigorate the natural ecosystem of the Arctic. In ancient times, the 8-ton giants played a crucial role in maintaining the biodiversity of their habitat.

By restoring the Arctic to its ancient glory, scientists hope to reverse some of the damage done by climate change. “Thousands of years ago…there was mostly grass. Now it’s mostly trees,” Church said. “The Arctic is in need of restoration. What the elephants do, that no other species can do, is they knock down trees and they restore the grasslands.”

It’s not that trees are inherently bad for the environment. As we’re all well aware, that couldn’t be further from the truth. But, in Ben Lamm’s words, “not all trees are created equal.”

In many environments, trees play a vital role in the ecosystem, providing homes for its many species. In the Arctic, however, trees make it difficult for larger species to thrive. “They also trap the snow,” Church explained. “So you get a thick layer of snow that keeps the warm summer heat in like a downed blanket. And that’s bad because it’ll cause thawing.”

As the frozen soil thaws, it releases methane into the air, a gas detrimental to the atmosphere. “[The Arctic] has 1,400 Gigatons of carbon that could be released in the form of methane, which is 80 times worse than carbon dioxide [for global warming],” Church said.

Using their immense size, wooly mammoths could compact the snow, reducing its insulating quality and therefore reducing soil thaw. The goal isn’t to rip down every tree in the Arctic but rather to restore the delicate balance that existed thousands of years ago.