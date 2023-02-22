Scientists Are Injecting Catfish With Alligator Genes, and It Might Just Save Your Fish Fry

Every year, millions of farmed fish perish as a result of infections and diseases, putting a major dent in the number of fish that ultimately reach the seafood counter. In an effort to combat this vulnerability, scientists came up with a bizarre solution: injecting alligator DNA into farm-raised catfish.

In 2021 alone, fish farms across the US produced an estimated 307 million pounds of catfish for seafood-loving Americans. But wouldn’t it be great if we had even more of the tasty freshwater critters to fry, bake, and grill? Researchers at Auburn University think so, and have been hard at work bringing that goal to fruition.

Does the experiment sound more than a little Lovecraftian? Sure. It sounds more like the makings of a bayou-based horror film than an actual extraordinary feat of modern science. But the scientists behind the odd fish-preserving approach insist that adding a touch of alligator to farm-raised catfish really does help to keep them alive.

The initial test results indicated that the addition of alligator genes made the catfish more resistant to deadly diseases and infections. Should future tests prove just as promising, the strange supplementation could improve the fish farming industry in a number of ways.

First, it would minimize the industry’s environmental impact. It would also decrease waste and put less of a strain on resources. Scientists are confident that there is no discernible difference in taste, either. The alligator catfish hybrids taste every bit as good as the unmodified fish.

“I would eat it in a heartbeat,” exclaimed Rex Dunham, an aquaculture scientist at Auburn University who worked on the peculiar project, in an interview with MIT Technology Review.

How Do Alligator Genes Protect Catfish?

So, why alligator genes? How did scientists choose which animal to combine with catfish to bolster their immune systems?

Well, alligators have a gene that produces an antimicrobial protein called cathelicidin. This protein is what makes alligators resistant to infections – a must-have attribute for gators, who frequently sustain wounds during the vicious battles that take place among the species.

If this gene could keep alligators alive, even with life-threatening wounds, surely it would help catfish with something as trivial as warding off disease? Using the CRISPR gene-editing tool, they set to work, inserting the protein-producing alligator gene into the catfish’s genomes.

But they couldn’t just insert it anywhere. For it to be effective, scientists had to be strategic about where to inject the gene, not just which gene to inject.

In a move straight out of Jurassic Park, scientists first wanted to ensure that the modified catfish couldn’t reproduce. Should the farm-raised catfish ever escape, they would wreak havoc on the species and, in turn, the entire ecosystem.

They ultimately chose to inject the alligator gene into the part of the catfish genome responsible for reproduction. This successfully sterilized the fish, allowing them to move on to the next step.

To test their modified fish, scientists exposed both their creation and unaltered catfish to infection-causing bacteria. To their delight, the alligator catfish hybrids survived at rates two to five times higher than their natural counterparts.