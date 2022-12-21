Scientists Make Historic ‘Jurassic Park’-Esque Discovery in Dinosaur Fossil

For years, we’ve all assumed that dinosaurs were at the top of the food chain. Generally, we’ve accepted that they ate mammals, fish, lizards, other dinosaurs, and whatever else they could get their mouths on. Surprisingly, there was no scientific evidence that suggested that dinosaurs ate mammals.

Earlier this year, scientists discovered the foot of a mammal in the ribcage of a dinosaur fossil. This, they say, is the first record of a dinosaur eating a mammal. The paleontologists pointed out that the mammal isn’t a distant human ancestor. Instead, the 120 million-year-old microraptor fossil seems to contain the foot of a small mouse-like creature.

The Importance of the Dinosaur Fossil Find

According to The Guardian, Dr. David Hone of Queen Mary University of London and his team published their findings in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology. Dr. Hone spoke to the publication about the surprising findings. “This study paints a picture of a fascinating moment in time – the first record of a dinosaur eating a mammal – even if it isn’t quite as frightening as anything in Jurassic Park,” he said. “While this mammal would absolutely not have been a human ancestor, we can look back at some of our ancient relatives being a meal for hungry dinosaurs.”

Usually, dinosaur fossils don’t give much insight into how the creatures lived. That’s why this find is so special. Dr. Hone said, “It’s so rare to find examples of food inside dinosaurs, so every example is really important as it gives direct evidence of what they were eating.”

The Guardian reports that this isn’t a newly-discovered dinosaur fossil. Another team of paleontologists examined the specimen in 2000. However, they missed the mammalian remains within the fossil.

More About Microraptors

A single microraptor wouldn’t have been able to make a meal of one of our distant ancestors. They were about the size of a large crow. In fact, microraptors are currently the smallest known species of dinosaur. The species lived in the forests of what is now China and moved on two legs. Most experts believe that they lived and hunted in the trees, hopping from branch to branch in search of prey. Also, some research suggests that these dinosaurs were capable of gliding much like modern flying squirrels.

According to National Geographic, other fossil specimens of this dinosaur show that it had flight feathers on its front and back limbs. Additionally, microraptors possessed a fan of feathers on its tail. Research shows that those feathers had an iridescent shine like peacocks and hummingbirds.

Other fossil specimens of this dinosaur showed a variety of preserved prey. Those prey animals included birds, fish, and lizards.